Ever since March, most members of the California small business community have been forced to keep their doors shut due to the coronavirus. As quickly as the virus spread through our country, the pandemic-led economic destruction spread through our state. Business grinded to a sudden halt, customers stopped shopping and revenue flow was reduced to a sliver of what it once was.
In April, American small businesses shed more than 11 million jobs due to the pandemic. First off, my heart goes out to all of those who were left unemployed. My heart also goes out to those small business owners who were forced to let go of their hardworking, loyal employees because they could no longer financially sustain keeping them on.
While we are desperate to return to business as usual, these are not usual times we are living in. These days, there is a lot to consider before a small business owner can decide whether or not to reopen. For starters, reopening after so much time is costly. You need to market, advertise, hire and buy enough supplies to keep your business stocked. Costs add up, especially when you’ve been without a source of revenue for months. To make a financial investment like this during these uncertain times is extremely risky. If there were to be a second wave, and small businesses were forced to shut down only to go through the costly reopening process again, I can’t imagine there would be many survivors.
Further, a second wave would mean having to re-fire all of the employees that we can barely afford to bring back in the first place. Although, this may not be an issue considering you don’t need employees if you have no customers. Which, of course, is one of the biggest concerns: with unemployment rates at historic levels, people will naturally shop less. They’ll get thrifty, and small businesses will pay the price.
Finally, there is the cost of keeping our customers and employees safe and healthy. This means stocking up on protective gear such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Depending on the business, this could also include rearrangements, plexiglass dividers, thermometers – the list goes on and on. And the reality is, no matter how many safety precautions are taken, it’s impossible to guarantee people’s safety due to the nature of the virus. That’s the simple truth. And it is not something that a small business owner deserves to be sued over.
I would have hoped that in times like these – when the economy is plummeting, and people are suffering – that America’s lawsuit abuse problem would subside. But, as we’ve all seen in the headlines, the opposite has proven to be true. Businesses across the country are being hit with one unjustified COVID-19-related lawsuit after another. With each one that passes, the more anxious small business owners get.
Customers claim to be exposed to the virus at a certain business or restaurant, when it is nearly impossible to know how or when you caught it. We know that people can get tested and receive a false positive and spread it unknowingly through no fault of their own. In some cases, healthy people can even spread the coronavirus. We know the unpredictable, uncontrollable nature of this virus, and it’s time we put a stop to the personal injury lawyers trying to use the confusing nature of coronavirus protocol to initiate lawsuits and make a quick settlement.
If a business owner is being reckless and endangering the lives of their employees and customers, by all means, they should be sued. If, however, a small business is making decisions to protect the public as they commit to bringing back employees and rebuilding California’s economy, then they shouldn’t have to face the threat of losing everything to a frivolous lawsuit.
Businesses have enough to worry about, enough risk and enough cost as we slowly begin the process of reopening. The threat of ridiculous litigation should not be piled on top of this. California must put the proper protections in place to shield our small business community from being destroyed by trial attorneys. If we fail to do so, our economy will suffer far more destruction.
Eric Slagle is the owner of Slagles Mattress Factory.