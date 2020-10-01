Since 1978, when voters approved the landmark taxpayer protection measure Proposition 13, tax-and-spend special interests have been obsessed with repealing it. This November, they will get their chance to try to roll back parts of Proposition 13 after spending millions of dollars to qualify their measure, Proposition 15, for the ballot.
Proposition 15 repeals longstanding Proposition 13 property tax protections for farms and business properties, and will allow them to be reassessed at least every three years. Proposition 15 will cost our fragile economy $11.5 billion per year in higher property taxes — the largest in state history — when communities like Kern County and others across the state are reeling from recession. And to homeowners, keep this in mind. If the special interests behind Proposition 15 succeed at repealing Proposition 13 for businesses, it’s obvious that they will come after homes next.
For 40 years, Proposition 13 has provided a guarantee of affordable, predictable property taxes to homeowners, small businesses, and farmers. These taxpayer protections are a beacon of stability in unpredictable times. However, that certainty is threatened by Proposition 15 at the worst moment possible.
Proposition 15 will have devastating impacts on our local restaurants, salons, barbershops, stores, and countless other mom-and-pop businesses who are already struggling to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. Revitalizing our economy and creating a stronger recovery that will restore jobs and economic opportunity must include Californians rejecting Proposition 15.
Nearly half of Californians worked for a small business before the pandemic. There is no job recovery without seeing Main Street bounce back.
Yet, Proposition 15 does little to protect small businesses from its higher property taxes. That’s because most small businesses rent their space instead of own it. Proposition 15’s higher property taxes will hit them with higher rent because most have lease agreements that make them responsible for property taxes. With small businesses closing left and right, is this the time to raise their rent?
Let’s also be honest about who will pay for Proposition 15. Proposition 15’s higher taxes will ultimately be paid for by families and consumers through a higher cost of living. California’s cost of living is already high, but things will get worse — much worse. Look no further than Proposition 15’s impact on agriculture, which will raise taxes on buildings, crops, and improvements on Kern County’s farms and ranches. The effect will be a tax increase on just about everything it takes to move a product from the field to the grocery store — raising the cost of food in the process.
In addition to hitting the local farming economy, Kern County’s other crucial job provider is our energy producers. They are also looking at a massive property tax increase under Proposition 15. When combined with Governor Newsom’s irresponsible energy policies and executive orders, the impact of Proposition 15 on local jobs will be particularly devastating.
It’s little surprise in a high tax state like ours that one of our few remaining taxpayer protections is under constant threat. Fortunately, voters will get to decide the fate of Proposition 15 instead of politicians and special interests.
The stakes could not be higher. Vote NO on Proposition 15 this November.
Assemblyman Vince Fong represents the 34th CA Assembly District in Sacramento.