Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is a time to reflect on those men currently battling the disease, those men who are cancer-free and those men in our family who have passed away.
In my family, we are the latter two: my father, who passed away at the early age of 57 after a two-and-a-half year battle, and myself, an eight-and-a-half year survivor starting at the age of 50.
My father was a very healthy and youthful man with no gray hair and very active. He served in the Navy in WWII and was called back for the Korean War, where he served our great country proudly. Dad worked for The Bakersfield Californian for as long as I could remember, was very proud of his work and was looking forward to the opening of their new printing facility on Pegasus Drive, but at the age of 55, everything changed.
My father never had any ailments except for prostatitis, which is an enlargement of the prostate but not prostate cancer. That diagnosis was made by his general physician, according to my mother who told me after he had passed away. He was never referred to a urologist for any issue regarding his prostate.
Well, it wasn’t prostatitis. It was prostate cancer, which showed up as a lump on his neck at the age of 55, which meant that it was already outside of the prostate and had metastasized throughout his body. I watched a healthy, outgoing man go through two years of not knowing what was coming next, from the chemo to the hair graying, bones breaking and ultimately, the last three months in such severe pain that virtually no drugs could stop the pain. My mother was always holding on to hope; she couldn’t really come to grips with losing her husband of more than 35 years.
On Aug. 2, 1983, he went home and at last was at peace. I took it very hard; I was 22 at the time and couldn’t imagine not having my dad around. I was out of the rebellious teenage years, and we had so much that we could have done together, not just as father and son but as friends.
Life moved on. I had a new wife of a little less than two years and a mother who was lost without the love of her life and she needed help with all the things my father took care of around the house. He fixed everything he could; he was a product of the Great Depression. Over time, mom got onto her feet and needed less looking after and eventually I had a family of my own with two sons.
I blocked out a lot of memories of my father’s pain and suffering. In my mid-thirties, I started having yearly physicals and when they came out with this test that could detect prostate cancer, I told my physician that I wanted the test, called the PSA for Prostate-Specific Antigen, a simple blood test.
For years I would take the test and ask my doctor of any changes. Being none, I moved on with my life until the age of 49. It was mid-year and the results were back from my physical. My doctor told me my PSA numbers were up for the first time. She suggested seeing a urologist. My numbers weren’t really high but the change from a little over a year since my last test was a concern.
At first the urologist put me on some antibiotics to see if the PSA rise could have been an infection. When the PSA numbers continued to rise slightly after the antibiotics, I had to have a biopsy, the only way at that time to confirm cancer. The biopsy came back clear. I remember one of my co-workers saying, “that’s great, you don’t have cancer,” and I told him I had a feeling they just didn’t find it. He thought that was a strange answer. I have heard of some instances where cancer wasn’t found in someone at first, but they insisted something wasn’t right and it was later found.
Six months later I had a second biopsy and I wasn’t looking forward to the test. Well that one came back positive. There wasn’t a lot of cancer; it was low grade and believed to be contained in the prostate.
Well I had some choices. With prostate cancer there isn’t a one-size-fits-all treatment. In most cases, I could watch and see if it progresses then have treatment such as various forms of radiation or have the prostate removed. With research and the advice from a top urologist at USC, I had it removed. I felt it was my best option for a long-term cure, and remembering what my father went through, I didn’t want to take a chance and potentially go down that same path he did.
Turns out that I have very low testosterone. Testosterone feeds prostate cancer, so maybe that is why my cancer wasn’t to the aggressive stage when found.
So why the long article about my life. God gave me a chance that my father never had so I wasn’t about to let that go to waste. As we are nearing the end of Prostate Cancer Awareness month, please help me get the word out that prostate cancer, if caught early, has nearly a 100 percent cure rate. The later the cancer is found, the cure rate goes down and the treatments increase along with potential side effects.
I am part of a Prostate Cancer Support Group through ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer. I’ve read so many articles of men and their families dealing with late-stage prostate cancer and I want it to end. I have two sons, and I want a cure, is that too selfish?
Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men. It is still lacking public awareness to help prevent more deaths or long-term complications from treatment. Yes, in the past there was over treatment but not today, with more patient doctor discussions on treatment options. I would rather be given the chance to do something rather than nothing. We’re starting to see more promotion on being screened — such as wearing blue during September for loved ones affected by prostate cancer — but we still have a long way to go.
Families, please help get that man in your life checked yearly. If there is no problem, go on with your life. If there is a problem, at least you will have more of a fighting chance if caught early.
With the help of ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer, my family, friends and members from our community, I was able to put on the first Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk at Cal State Bakersfield. The second annual ZERO Prostate Cancer 5k Run/Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 9. Please consider joining us to celebrate the survivors, those fighting the battle and the ones who were taken away too early. For more information please log onto www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/bakersfield.
Leonard Zasoski Jr., is the race director for ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer.