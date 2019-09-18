Something wicked this way comes, but it’s not the homeless people in Bakersfield.
The fact is that homelessness in Bakersfield, and California as a whole, is on the rise. Kern, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Clara, Ventura and Orange counties all reported a significant increase in homelessness in their 2019 point-in-time counts. Solving this issue in our own county is naturally a high priority. However, I strongly reject the solution proposed in the article “Inside Kern County’s plan to reduce homelessness by jailing misdemeanor drug offenders” from Sept. 14. This plan, proposed by Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, is, frankly, both cruel and ineffective.
The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness’ report “Opening Doors: Federal Strategic Plan To Prevent and End Homelessness” states that the most effective means of ending homelessness begins by providing access to shelter and crisis services without barriers to entry, and quickly connecting people who experience homelessness to housing assistance and social services that they might need. Bakersfield’s current plan directly contradicts this recommendation. Instead, Bakersfield’s solution to providing shelter and services to the homeless is to fill 600 prison beds with homeless individuals, with no clear plan for recidivism or for addressing the underlying causes of homelessness in our city.
In addition, Sheriff Youngblood is requesting significant funding to implement this plan. The article states he has requested $1.6 million in funding, but it’s unclear how this money will be spent. Sheriff Youngblood cites a need to hire deputies to staff the cells that will be filled with homeless people, yet we have not seen a clear budget that shows why this is the case. If we are prepared to spend this sort of money to end the homelessness crisis in Bakersfield, why not use that money on measures that have been proven to work?
Federal and state agencies agree that the best solution to ending homelessness lies in the resources and help we can offer those affected by homelessness. If we want to reduce or end homelessness here in Bakersfield, this is where we must direct our efforts. We have heard talk of a new low-barrier homeless shelter, but this is only in the planning stage — in fact, the city and county can’t agree how to move forward with this shelter despite acknowledging a shelter crisis in November 2018.
What resources will Bakersfield make available for its homeless residents in the meantime? What free or very low cost substance abuse rehab or mental health resources and what housing support can homeless people in Bakersfield count on for help in the coming months? Bakersfield city officials have so far only offered vague, noncommittal answers to these questions. I fear this means that Bakersfield’s leadership is not truly committed to reducing homelessness, and instead only cares about reducing the appearance of homelessness through proven ineffective methods such as jail time and trashing homeless encampments.
Whether Bakersfield proceeds in providing resources to help homeless people get help for underlying issues so they can retain stable housing will show their commitment to truly ending homelessness in our city. Until our leadership can tune in to tested and effective measures to better our community, Bakersfield’s new motto “The Sound of Something Better” is just more static on the radio.
Faith Bradham is a reference librarian at Bakersfield College. In her spare time, she enjoys singing with the Bakersfield Master Chorale.