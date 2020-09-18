This November, voters will decide the fate of Proposition 25 and whether California embarks on a dangerous experiment using the latest trend in the criminal justice reform movement: eliminating bail. Fortunately for those of us who value public safety, voters — not state politicians — will have the final say on this misguided idea that will needlessly endanger our local communities.
Proposition 25 seeks to overturn our current bail system, which guarantees people accused of a crime the ability to secure their release by posting bail or through a pre-trial release program administered by judges. Proposition 25 eliminates bail and replaces it with an automated system of computer-generated predictive modeling that will determine which individuals are held until trial and which are released.
Proposition 25 might sound like a good academic theory, but the truth is it will jeopardize communities even while leading to unfair and biased outcomes. That’s why a broad coalition of leaders, law enforcement and victims’ rights groups are saying NO on Proposition 25.
Most people will never be arrested, so what they know about bail usually comes from what they’ve seen in the movies. But it’s essential to understand its role in our criminal justice system: ensuring that defendants show up for their day in court without creating a public safety threat in the community. Proposition 25 throws out the best tool our courts and law enforcement have for accomplishing this vital role.
Proposition 25 eliminates accountability for everyone who’s arrested, even career criminals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, California has experimented with “zero bail,” and the results haven’t been pretty. Many jails have become a revolving door of rearrested defendants who were released without bail or any sort of accountability. The public has seen the results of this in their neighborhoods. In Kern County, we have seen a disturbing increase in violent crime and homicides this year. Zero bail is likely a contributor and has eliminated a vital tool to combat this trend.
These temporary zero bail policies are only a preview of California’s future under Proposition 25.
Judges currently have the discretion to set bail at an amount that ensures a defendant shows up for their court date while not overburdening them financially. Proposition 25 strips that autonomy away and vests critical decisions with unproven computer algorithms to conduct “risk assessments” that determine who is released and who is held. Other jurisdictions who have implemented similar systems to automate public safety decisions have experienced buyer’s remorse.
Proposition 25’s proponents claim it will create a fairer system that removes human bias, but it also fails on this front. Taking the judge's authority away and automating risk assessments for defendants may give the impression of reducing bias, but in reality, it does not. Because of this, groups who support public safety are opposing Proposition 25, warning that the algorithms used by risk assessment systems perpetuate racial bias.
Violent crime is on the rise in our communities and others around the state. California cannot afford to reduce accountability for offenders and put our faith in the costly and unproven experiment with our criminal justice system.
Donny Youngblood is the Kern County sheriff.