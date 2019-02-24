I recently saw a meme as I scrolled through my social media feed that read: “Have you ever noticed ... That people won’t take time to look up important information, but they’ll spend fifteen minutes taking a quiz to find out what kind of potato they are?” I laughed because it reminded me that this country once had a standard for the spelling of “potato,” and now we look the other way when “hamberders” are being served at the White House.
My wife responded to my chuckle by saying that this country needs a reset button, and perhaps we do. Clearly, we are all influenced by a hyper-partisan team mentality, and if you’re looking up important information and paying attention to the narrative occurring, that national reset button looks pretty darn tempting right about now. Looking at Kern County specifically, I honestly believe the local Democrats have already pushed their form of a reset button.
An interesting and informative fact-based article by Steven Mayer was recently presented to our community ("Are young activists pulling Kern's Dems leftward after years of control by moderates?” Jan. 15). Since I not only participated in the events leading up to this shift as a voter, candidate on the ballot and now proudly serving as a state appointed delegate, I certainly have made many observations about this past election day and the current landscape on both sides of the political spectrum.
This new energized group is not about “nonpartisan” but more about redefining the existing party. It’s about social constructs that enhance the lives of every day working Americans, and pushes an agenda that cleans up the questionable conduct within their own house. It will have an emphasis on making society smarter and healthier, and it will evolve this country, catching us up with the rest of the world. Let’s face it, “we ain’t numero uno” anymore. With the exception of our industrial war complex, we are floundering in mediocrity. In its simplest form, the newest rhetoric will be based on a platform that’s about “we the people, for the people,” instead of “we the fortunate, we the powerful.”
So let’s get past the pundit sing song and coffee table chit-chat for a moment and look at the brass tacks. Nothing comes for free, and we all know that California has a long history of taxation. Although the Republican Party may be shrinking locally, we still have substantial corporate oil and huge agricultural influences that support the GOP platform. Furthermore, according to an article in Forbes magazine in April 2018, California has some serious financial hurdles to address.
In order for this new paradigm shift to be successful, a tangible broad scale plan will have to be developed that is palatable to the power base and accepted by the active voter; however none will come to pass unless there first exists a serious shift in philosophy throughout the party that prioritizes this platform. A plan as such would include: temporarily shelving the high-speed rail for more pressing infrastructure projects with an emphasis on bridges, roads, dams and aqueducts. Let’s stimulate the economy by creating jobs, and in turn, deregulate tax code to help private business.
The most pressing social concern that I believe outweighs everything within the paradigm shift must be behavioral health. We need to understand that crime, homelessness, substance abuse, welfare and a myriad of other issues are directly related to, and hopelessly intertwined, with behavioral health. In my opinion, if this progressive movement fails to significantly address behavioral health, the end result will do nothing more than perpetuate the current decades of neglect and exponential increases of the problem. Local elected officials lament that this will cause us to go broke. I disagree, and would point out that nothing in this area is getting better by ignoring the problem. And, in turn, we all suffer.
Will the progressives see the forest through the trees? I don’t know. I can tell you I will be actively looking at ways to bring these ideals to the forefront, and I will certainly be working on progressively moving our community forward for the betterment of the greater good.
By the way, I’m an Adirondack Blue potato.
Jeff Heinle is a Career Firefighter and an Assembly 32 appointed delegate. He can be reached at jeffheinle@gmail.com.