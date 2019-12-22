Jim Mayer’s idea of a strategy of developing an offensive game plan is critical to our economy moving forward to adapt to a more progressive approach to needed change ("Q and A: Go on offense, Cal Forward director urges Kern economic leaders," Dec. 11). Mayer tells us he is traveling on hydrocarbons, as we all are.
An obvious approach to reducing our carbon footprint here in Kern County is already at our doorstep. We need a two-prong approach using what is available now and what is coming soon. Electric vehicle charging stations are needed if we are to transition to electric cars, buses and trucks for delivery, as Mayer tells us what we read every day about robotics and automation in warehouses is on the increase. In fact, Amazon is building one of these automated warehouses at the city’s edge as part of our transition to a more logistics-based economy. We need to nudge our local transportation mode to accept, and transition to, electric vehicles as our first prong of our new offensive strategy to offset our carbon footprint. Perhaps some of the new 1 percent sales tax collections can be used to fund adding charging stations to our existing gas stations and the addition of new charging station locations.
The second prong needed for our economic transition is to embrace high-speed rail and to nudge our populace to accept its benefits as outweighing any disadvantages. It is here on the fringes of Bakersfield. We need to gear up to ensure it is not encumbered by any delays, such as the ludicrous idea of having a “temporary” homeless shelter built on the Rail Authority’s easement. Mayer will in time be able to reduce his carbon footprint by traveling in our San Joaquin Valley between Bakersfield and Merced, as we all will be able to do, emphasis on the fact that this high-speed rail segment is just the beginning of a new industry.
It is not just a transportation enhancement. It will take cars off Highway 99 big time. It will also beg completion of the next segment from Bakersfield to Anaheim. What will be known as the “Disneyland Express” will be a giant leap forward to decarbonize our travel to and from the LA Basin. We should be gearing up and encouraging the Rail Authority to start the second segment as soon as possible, while the first segment is still being completed. The Rail Authority needs to spend its funding allocation quickly to enable it to receive additional funding, as I recall from prior reporting. We should encourage that in every way possible to ensure it is a smooth transition to the high-speed rail leg south.
A full spectrum of construction workers will be needed, no doubt in addition to those already here. They will spend money in Bakersfield daily. But what is most important is that the high-speed rail leg to Anaheim is completed as soon as possible to, again, reduce our carbon footprint. Encouraging the Rail Authority in its efforts and doing what is necessary to make for a smoother construction timing effort is what Mayer is saying would be a good offensive strategy to assist California to a lower carbon footprint.
Kern County’s new offensive strategy would offset the fact that we will need to wind down our oil production. Our offensive strategy will need to encourage housing for high-speed rail workers that will need to live here. We need homes and apartments, along with the construction jobs they will bring. Some of these workers will remain here, perhaps for their lifetime. High-speed rail is an industry, not just a transportation enhancement. It is time it is embraced for all it will do for our Kern County economy.
There are other enhancements we can make as a community to reduce the pollution and PM2.5 particulates in our air. One such enhancement would be to ban leaf blowers. This is an obvious need that many of us in our community talk about on a regular basis. The dirt and particulate pollution, as well as the noise, generated by leaf blowers on a daily basis is incredible pollution that could be easily eliminated by a city ordinance. Other California cities, such as Palo Alto, did this in the 1980s. We are behind the curve here.
Another possibility, and this could be part of our high-speed rail enhancement project, would be a BART (Bakersfield Area Rapid Transit) transportation system that would move people in and out of downtown easily and without need for parking. Downtown is simply cramped space, and as such is just not inviting to most of us not needing to travel downtown. Southwest Bakersfield would be able to enjoy the downtown shopping and restaurants that now seems beyond possibility due to having to drive “all those cars” downtown only to find no parking available.
The BART would need to run from the southwest, by Cal State Bakersfield, through downtown, to Bakersfield College, on its way by Rio Bravo (eliminating those residents from having to drive into the city to work) to the mouth of the Kern River Canyon. It would seem like adding it at the time that high-speed rail is constructing its rail line here would be good timing. We could put local funding for it on our ballot as a bond issue and lobby Sacramento for state funds and Congressman Kevin McCarthy for federal funding.
All of these are and should be part of our offensive strategy to offset what we know is here: a declining oil industry economic impact that will over time be a lesser part of our local economy. An attitude correction is needed, an offensive strategy is necessary and embracing change is required. This is part of the human experience; it’s who we are.
Duane Henning is an alumnus of Western Washington University, has a bachelor's degree in accounting/economics and is a local practicing attorney focusing on tax matters.