A popular rhetorical gambit of many on the left is that the “march of history” favors their policy proscriptions. According to this “narrative,” their favored prohibitions and directives, reflecting hostility to the American experience, extend the historical progress of humanity, and thus they have appropriated — misappropriated in my view — the term “progressive,” seeking no doubt to invoke the generally favorable reputation of Theodore Roosevelt. The virtual tachometer on his grave must be approaching the red line.
Another “narrative,” the truth, is that the march of history has generally resulted in improvement in the lives of mankind with some unfortunate left turns along the way. Initially, small groups banded together for more utility in hunting and foraging. Leadership in those groups generally fell to those who used brute force to enforce their desires. Those groups grew larger and leadership fell to the sub-groups that could impose their own will on the rest, e.g. pharaohs and dictators. Ultimately, Athens arose as a pure democracy where the power of the majority could impose its will depriving a minority of its rights, e.g. Socrates and followers. A more sophisticated variant on this theme was the Roman Republic which attempted to tame the volatility of mob rule, but factions within the republic were at odds leading to the imposition of a far larger state ruled by an emperor with a nominal Senate and other functionaries, the Roman Empire. After the disintegration of the Roman Empire, a reversion to smaller fiefdoms developed. The most powerful individuals gained control establishing kingdoms with rule by dictate. Again, the desire for a greater voice for the people reemerged. There were numerous wars as different factions fought for control. It was in this environment that the American experiment began.
Its founding principles and aspirations were announced in the Declaration of Independence. After a revolutionary war, and a failed experiment with a loosely bound group of states, our founders developed the Constitution as expounded in the Federalist Papers. It wasn’t perfect, but it has shown itself flexible through amendment to expand the rights guaranteed there to all. It was not easy. As the abolition movement developed in the North, the South attempted secession leading to a great civil war in which 360,000 Union soldiers died, ultimately bringing about the elimination of the travesty of slavery (which had been a stain on humanity since well before Alexander the Great), and the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution greatly expanding the rights of all.
Later, with the free enterprise system, and Roosevelt’s “Square Deal,” the U.S. gradually grew to provide the best standard of living for any major country in the world. Along the way, its industrial might and the bravery and sacrifice of its armed forces saved the free world in two world wars, and the major threat of Marxist and socialist systems that sought to rule the world. The followers of Marx have imposed his ideas by brute force on countries such as Cuba and Venezuela, and even large countries like Russia with its satellites, the USSR. They have been abject failures. Some, like China, are still in the process of a slow decline temporarily sustained by confiscation of the intellectual property of others and partial institution of free market principles to reverse decline aided by lax trade agreements. Truly lucky countries that flirted with socialist ideas and reverted to free markets have been successful, yet so called “progressives” continue to offer them as socialist successes.
We now face an internal threat from Marxists and other leftists disparaging our great country and seeking to reverse course and impose failed socialist policies on the U.S. They call it “progressive” when in fact it is regressive, counter to the true march of history which has been toward human freedom and continual improvement of the human condition through free enterprise.
In the U.S., these “progressives” currently severely beat citizens in the streets of our large cities, and yet their enablers do not deign to offer even the slightest criticism. In fact, they disparage those who attempt to bring law and order to those mean streets. Closer to home, green extremists, a variant of the “progressive” movement, have prevented prudent care of California’s great forests under the guise of the Endangered Species Act resulting in massive forest fires. At first they sought to cast blame on the hapless utilities that were unable to properly clear paths for power lines, but now they seem amazed that we actually have lightning strikes. What a surprise, who could have guessed. Our great investments in water systems should have prevented over-drafting of our groundwater basins, but again extreme environmental regulations have drastically cut surface water supplies resulting in overdraft and now the probable forced removal of acreage from production with resulting shortages in food supply.
The dystopia we are now experiencing is but a harbinger of what is to come if we succumb to the siren call of grievance culture and handouts that lead to socialism. Let’s wake up and avoid the “progressive” dystopia which is at our doorstep.
John Stovall, of Bakersfield, is a retired attorney and management lecturer.