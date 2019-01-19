A new year is here. My prediction is clear skies with a chance of sunshine. America’s economy will continue to boom along with the one-way trade of stock and real estate markets always going up. President Trump will continue to foil the “deep state” and drain the swamp.
It might also be stormy with a chance of clouds. So it goes with predictions, there are always headwinds, some sources of which follow. A trio is expected: a wind advisory, gale force winds and the cat 5 near-biblical variety.
To a wind advisory, think baby boomers. Post WWII, the boomers have had an outsized affect on culture and the economy. This progressed from peak school construction to social unrest to incomes to the current peak doctor appointments. The boomers, of which I am a card carrying member, are in downsizing mode. The gist is that neither economic growth nor investment should compare favorably to the 70s-2000 under the best conditions, and it doesn’t. As one might expect, such headwinds likely evolve into a mild recession(s) and a slump in investment markets.
With gale force headwinds, your correspondent has written in these pages several times of the perils of debt. Once a debt level surpasses being a tool of growth and becomes a burden on growth, things can easily get out of hand. Welcome to America 2019, when considered by several metrics. A key factor in regard to debt is rooted in the type of lending at the wholesale level. On the one hand, we have lending against income streams, and on the other, lending against collateral. Collateral-based lending has become dominant over the past 20 to 30 years. Suffice it to say that in a world addicted to debt, collateral-based lending applies a premium to collateral values at the expense of income streams. One could imagine the housing bubble of 2003-2006 would still be humming if people could make the payments. As collateral value can dissipate rather quickly, market sell offs similar in severity to 2000 or 2008 can occur, which will not be welcome by underfunded pension plans.
Concerning a cat 5 headwind condition, readers should pay keen attention to the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency, having been so since WWII. The current scheme has nation E trading with nation C using nation A’s currency. Nations C and E have grown weary of the practice, as both C and E need dollar reserves (globally in the trillions) for trade as well as supporting their own currency well beyond an alternative system and having commodities priced in nation A’s currency. The uptake has been the marginal demand for U.S. dollars globally during a period of rising global trade. The risk of this is a reset of the global monetary system, meaning many trillions of the aforementioned dollar demand reversing. All bets then for economies and markets are off (if you were money, would you rather be gold, a piece of paper or maybe the lowly digit?).
One last cat 5 risk is the day sufficient American voters wake up and stop looking to the neo-Yankees in Washington, D.C., to fix everything or anything. You know the type — aspiring to control things that don’t belong to them (think our liberty and money). Besides the Federal Reserve, the world famous blower of bubbles, honorable mention goes to the Department of “Defense,” the war on drugs, the war on poverty, etc. I, for one, am not sure which is worse: that people continue to look to government or the massive amount of hubris government exhibits. And yet, here we are.
Most Hamiltonian leftists seem to think President Trump is the tip of the ice pick, while the Jeffersonian/Henry leaning branch thinks he is the tip of the iceberg. For what’s it worth, your humble reporter thinks he’s a little of both.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.