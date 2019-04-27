As a proud CSUB alumnus, I usually say yes when asked to serve the university that has done so much for me. But when I agreed to chair the investiture of President Lynnette Zelezny, I admit I wasn’t entirely sure what that would entail. Apparently, I’m not alone. I get a lot of confused reactions when I mention the investiture.
So here goes: an investiture is a ceremony that “invests” the duties and honors of the presidency in a university’s new leader. It celebrates continuity, the pursuit of higher learning and renews the institution’s commitment to the community it serves. The ceremony dates back to the oldest universities in Europe, which means plenty of pomp and regalia.
But what does that have to do with Bakersfield in the here and now?
More than you think.
Because beneath the pageantry of the ceremony is why an investiture really matters: it defines and seizes a moment, and as CSUB approaches its 50th anniversary, this is our moment.
Our moment to define new aspirations for CSUB’s future as a great university in a great city.
Our moment as parents to decide the kind of education our children need.
Our moment as a region to determine the kind of workforce we need to diversify and grow our economy.
Our moment as dreamers to imagine the worlds that can be conquered through knowledge and hope.
I’ve never felt a greater sense of optimism and energy at my alma mater.
My prediction: two generations from now, when CSUB’s current students are distinguished alumni planning the centennial celebration, they will seize on the investiture of President Zelezny as a defining moment, when the university and community, with deference to the past, imagined together what CSUB could be and should be.
On behalf of CSUB and President Zelezny, I invite you to join us at this special moment to honor what the university and community have already achieved as we look ahead with anticipation.
The President’s Investiture Ceremony is from 10 a.m. to noon May 3 at the CSUB Amphitheatre. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free.
The ceremony begins with a processional that perfectly reflects the inclusive nature of the CSU system: CSUB students, faculty and staff will walk alongside elected officials, CSU dignitaries, the former poet laureate of the United States, community members and other honored guests.
Remarks will be given by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a CSUB alumnus, and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, as well as Steve Renock, president and CEO of Kern Schools Credit Union and a tireless champion of CSUB.
Juan Felipe Herrera, the only Central Valley poet ever to be named U.S. poet laureate, will deliver a poem he has penned for the occasion.
CSU Chancellor Dr. Timothy White will formally invest President Zelezny, who will then share her vision for the future of the university.
The celebration will continue with the Taste of Bakersfield reception at Alumni Park. Admission is free, and the community is invited. The event showcases the heritage and pride of our region, through food, entertainment and culture.
In many ways, every public university is an invention of the community it serves. CSUB belongs to the generations who have studied here, taught here, sent their children to be educated here and the wider community of supporters and friends. Please join us as we reflect on what we’ve accomplished together, and the next steps in our shared journey.
John Nilon, former Kern County Administrative Officer, is a California State University trustee and serves as vice chairman of the CSUB Foundation Board of Directors.