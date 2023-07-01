It’s all too easy to get all wrapped up in the drama swirling around Donald Trump’s antics, indictments and trials. We see the dysfunction of our political classes as they divide into clans and array themselves like children, throwing stones and insults at each other. And we see our speaker approving a mock House panel actually praising the Jan. 6 mob for its “patriotic” action. We lament the goings-on in the national capital and wonder who’s going to be the first grown-up to say, “Stop it,” and show that they mean it by their conduct. Many say the words, but straightaway betray them by their behavior. Who’s going to ask of themselves and their colleagues, “Have we no decency?” John Adams wrote of our republic that its threats would come from its “vulgar rich.”
Ecclesiastes 1:18, “For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” In my over 40 years of clinical practice, I believed that man’s better angels could be trusted to straighten the broken roads that many so often travel. For the last eight years, that trust has been tested to its breaking point.
Yet in the writing of my next project on the topic of human excellence, a subject that has consumed my adult life, along with all the political darkness that descended upon us as the ex-president descended his Park Avenue escalator, I saw examples of heroic excellence all around me:
- Single moms and dads working multiple jobs to make sure their children are fed, clothed and secured against want.
- Children’s teachers pouring themselves everyday into hungry developing souls and minds often themselves paying for the school supplies the district didn’t provide.
- Pastors, priests, imams and rabbis looking to the spiritual needs of their flocks.
- Inner-city social and other workers risking their lives every day helping vulnerable kids avoid gang influence.
- Inner-city moms and dads and grandparents going the many extra miles to see that their kids and grandkids get a good education and protecting and guiding their kids away from negative influencers who have less than honorable ambitions for them.
- Medical and other workers and experts laboring in neglected communities or going abroad to serve forgotten or poverty-stricken others.
- Inventors forgoing wealth-generating patents and copyrights for the lift it gives to those who need it most.
- Children of the aged and infirm giving up their own lives and livelihoods to look to their care and support.
- Warriors risking and sometimes sacrificing their lives to protect our nation or save a fellow soldier.
- Firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders also risking and sometimes sacrificing their lives to save those in danger.
- Parents forfeiting promotions or living on lesser, more modest means to be home nurturing and protecting their children during their years of dependency.
- Those adopting and providing lifelong care to their special needs and sometimes seriously handicapped children.
- Those living on very limited means who give their “widow’s mites” whose value is greater than the lavish tithes of the wealthy. (Mark 12:41-44)
- Those returning wallets and purses with cash untouched.
- Those running toward danger to prevent harm to others.
- Those modeling themselves after the good Samaritan and looking not only to the needs of their immediate neighbors but to their worldwide neighbors as well.
- Those giving two to four years of service to our country for no other reason than to be worthy and weight-bearing citizens.
- Those whose moral lives remain untainted by venality.
- Those who have learned from their mistakes and have turned their lives around and have turned to help others do so as well.
- Those fighting against demagoguery and the negative stereotyping of others.
- Those pushing and pulling themselves above racism, sexism and all the other “isms” that judge, classify, stratify and demean others.
These and others of like action and high-mindedness are the ones stretching and reaching for higher levels of being. We sing their praises. Yes, there really are such things as angels. And they are everywhere and always among us.
Brik McDill, Ph.D. is a retired psychologist and author.