It’s all too easy to get all wrapped up in the drama swirling around Donald Trump’s antics, indictments and trials. We see the dysfunction of our political classes as they divide into clans and array themselves like children, throwing stones and insults at each other. And we see our speaker approving a mock House panel actually praising the Jan. 6 mob for its “patriotic” action. We lament the goings-on in the national capital and wonder who’s going to be the first grown-up to say, “Stop it,” and show that they mean it by their conduct. Many say the words, but straightaway betray them by their behavior. Who’s going to ask of themselves and their colleagues, “Have we no decency?” John Adams wrote of our republic that its threats would come from its “vulgar rich.”

Ecclesiastes 1:18, “For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” In my over 40 years of clinical practice, I believed that man’s better angels could be trusted to straighten the broken roads that many so often travel. For the last eight years, that trust has been tested to its breaking point.

Brik McDill, Ph.D. is a retired psychologist and author.