After the Democratic and Republican national conventions, the American public is now in the political mean season for the November election. I often wonder if cable and internet news programming is too much information for the average American.
As much as people are brought together by instant communication, we must digest and evaluate the information we receive with a jaundice eye and careful acceptance. We must remember that writers offer information for the purpose of informing, or persuasion, or shamefully to misdirect public decisions. While these types of communication are protected free speech under our Constitution, discerning the credibility of our information is critical. American politics is inundated with information and misinformation. This is a reality we must confront in our public political forums.
In the coronavirus era, this nation and the world have suffered irreparable harm to their economic, social and political institutions. Everyday citizens too have felt the sting of this new and cruel virus. The virus has afflicted millions of people around the world, and 180,000 in this country alone have died. Two nephews in my own family contracted the virus; sadly one died, and the other is learning to reuse his body. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is both a political and economic problem, with misinformation about the virus perpetuated for political gains and the brunt of the virus is absorbed by poor and working-class people.
Rightly the medical workers and other essential workers are America’s heroes during this COVID-19 pandemic. Medical workers in particular have provided around the clock care to the afflicted in an amazing commitment to purpose that is nothing short of heroic. Many have lost their lives in the process of caring for the afflicted. As in combat, these medics brave the danger so inherent in their profession.
By the same token, this new public health reality is being politicized to an extent that almost obscures the reality of the pandemic itself.
We are asked by medical doctors to wash our hands often after public contact, and to use a mask while venturing into family or public gatherings. This public health warning doesn’t seem like an earth-shattering request, but to many folks it is a governmental attack upon their constitutional right to personal freedom and liberty. A silly yet albeit political argument. Of course, the countering point is that of the good and welfare of the greater population. Does an afflicted person enjoy the right to carelessly expose others to a potentially deadly disease for which there is no known cure? I should think the answer is no, anymore than shouting “fire” in a crowded theater. We need to use good judgment and common sense in dealing with this pandemic for society.
Lastly, the economy has suffered beyond repair in some cases. Government must address this injury in earnest. However, public money should not be allocated to healthy businesses or government-elected officials and appointees. Frankly, such handouts seem questionable. George Washington’s admonition to an underling is appropriate here: “[in politics] it’s not enough to be pure of heart, one must also give the appearance of being pure of heart.” So, the challenge for government is to help small business owners regroup and fill gaps in commercial life.
This pandemic has been cruel and unfair, but let’s prepare a future that can predict such calamities better and where the government can’t be blamed for a critical err in judgment. Vote wisely and stay informed.
David Rosales is a retired professor of history and former dean of instruction at Bakersfield College.