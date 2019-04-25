Poetry has many faces, many voices. It ranges from the sacred to the humorous, the serious to the sensuous, the everyday to the far away. From the 23rd Psalm to “The Cat in the Hat.” From Shakespeare’s sonnets to Bob Dylan’s lyrics. From hymns to rap. Poetry speaks to us with many voices. The Greek word for poetry, “poiesis,” means making, and poetry can be made in an almost infinite number of shapes.
But back to poetry as a part of daily life. A voice that, upon reflection, can enrich our lives, help us to see ourselves and our world in fresh and deeper ways, to bring us joy and compassion. For this, we must find a poet whose poems resonate with us; not all will because of diverse styles and subjects. So if we don’t care for a particular poet, no matter how well-known, we must not blame ourselves, rather to seek those whom we love to hear and read. Each night I read Jane Kenyon’s poems that speak to me, expand me, inspire me. Other poets on my table and in my head are Mary Oliver, Nathan Zach, Emily Dickenson and Philip Larkin.
How to read a poem so that it resonates within us? Recently, I’ve been using the Benedictine way of fully engaging a text that means much to us. This reflective method is called Lectio Divina, and while the Benedictine monks applied it to reading the Bible, I’ve discovered that it can be used to read poetry, as well. Lectio Divina has four stages: Lectio is that of close reading, often several times; meditation is that of identifying a line or phrase or image that captures us and that we want to think about; oratio is that of listening for the message that arises from our thought; and contemplation is that of falling into meditative silence.
Recently, as I was reading “On Not Mowing The Lawn,” a poem by Mary Oliver, its first line, “Let the grass spring up tall, let the roots sing,” spoke to me. I thought of how I try to keep order in my life, encased in my routines, sometimes to the point of not engaging the new, the unexpected. As I reflected upon this, I was shown the singing, the joy that comes from opening up to life, leaving the expected storyline, receiving unexpected gifts like a chance encounter with an old friend or former student at the coffee house where I write every morning. I clearly heard the message that I must let the grass grow, quit fussing over trimming, let life and poetry speak to me, let them disrupt me into the new. Let me feel the roots and hear the singing.
Some say poetry can make nothing happen. Cannot change the world. But poetry can; it can infuse our minds and hearts with its rhythms, music, images, thoughts; can help us grow; can give us insight and wisdom, joy and love.
So as we celebrate National Poetry Month let us spread the word about poetry, let us cast its bread upon the waters, not as some exotic art for a few, rather as a daily part of our lives, as a daily voice of inspiration.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.