In a recent piece, the Honorable Jon Stuebbe offers a cogent assessment of trash and trash receptacles in local parks (“A Modest Proposal: Let’s get things right with trash cans in parks, Aug. 17”). Of course, his focus is somewhat specific to his observations of his neighborhood park (Beale Park) and Panorama Park. This fact is OK but begs the larger question of trash conditions citywide and efforts to clean up the untidiness in our city parks and streets.
Judge Stuebbe offers a polite admonishing to public agencies on directing public funds to a growing public nuisance. In fact, the problem could be a health issue as well. Both rodent and viral contact with trash and trash receptacles can pose a health hazard to folks enjoying summertime activities in our city and county parks. The recent economic downturn in the nation’s economy has increased the use of public facilities such as city parks and water parks. The closing of restaurants, movie theaters and theme parks has also increased the use of city and county recreational areas.
While the trash conditions in our parks and streets have been visible to everyday citizens, the efforts to clear the rubbish from these places has not been visible. For example, we have put together a volunteer force to clean up Hart Park near the river. We clean this area weekly, including the 10 feet of river trail belonging to the county. The Happy Jacks’ volunteer trash force, as we call ourselves, polices this area for trash from the entrance of the park to the end of the fenced trail. We pick up the trash in heavy trash bags and load a small truck and deliver the bags to a larger park container. The city and county offer us trash bags (which we appreciate) but often the bags are purchased out of pocket. The volunteer team consists of men and women of exceptional character who believe in community service. Of course, this lesson of helping a community is the most important teaching in life.
There are other community efforts made weekly and monthly by other volunteer groups to clean up our city streets and parks. Councilman Andrae Gonzales works tirelessly at this endeavor with young citizens. In Judge Stubbe’s words, he alludes to this effort in suggesting that city and county government can work with local groups and neighborhoods to determine what steps can be adopted to clean up trash in our town. Both city and county must assess whether or not they are using the best equipment, containers, and personnel to effectively resolve and remove the unsightly trash from our streets and parks.
This response to Judge Stuebbe’s observations hopefully encourages us, as citizens, to offer and engage in a public dialogue and action to promote a clean and vibrant city landscape. Highway 178 shouldn’t be host to trash along its lush landscape. This responsibility belongs to us all, so pitch in and help be a part of the solution and not the problem in cleaning up trash in Bakersfield.
Ruben Rosales is co-owner of Happy Jack’s Pie n’ Burger shop with his spouse, Frances Espinoza Rosales.