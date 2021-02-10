A $100 million donation to help California close its educational gap through scholarships was announced last October for 34 community colleges from the Jay Pritzker Foundation. This profound donation marked the most substantial philanthropic gift in history for our nation's largest system of higher education, the California Community Colleges. Today, the system consists of 116 colleges serving more than 2 million students, and it’s the largest workforce provider in the country.
The campuses chosen for this gift were selected in areas identified with the biggest need and lowest number of people holding college degrees. Here in Kern County, students at Bakersfield College, Taft College, Cerro Coso Community College, plus Porterville College, will benefit from the generous donation through scholarships that will help them cross the finish line to earning an associate's degree or transfer to a four-year university.
Finish Line Scholarships will support students needing assistance with tuition, books, transportation, child care, meals or unexpected hardships. While community college tuition remains comparatively low, other expenses like food, housing, medical care, child care, and transportation often create barriers to students to completing their certificate or degree. In fact, the state Chancellor’s Office released results of a survey in 2019, revealing that 50 percent of student respondents were food insecure in the prior 30 days, 60 percent were housing insecure in the previous year and 19 percent were homeless in the previous year.
Adding a global pandemic to the mix created a dire situation where students are even more vulnerable, especially when they or their family members experience job insecurity or lay-offs.
By supporting students who are working to achieve their education and career dreams, we also support our community at large. Of course, it builds a better pool of talent for hiring, plus it puts students on a path for success and self-sufficiency.
Dan Pritzker, president of the Jay Pritzker Foundation, hails community colleges as the nation’s key to “preserving our democracy.” He added that community colleges serve the needs of students who demonstrate the drive to succeed, providing them with a quality education “without being burdened with crushing debt.”
For many students, community college offers the opportunity to earn a high-quality education that enables them to enter the workforce immediately with valuable skills, or to transfer to a four-year university. However, students often face impossible choices as they work to support themselves and their families while attending school. For some, choosing to buy a textbook can mean that they will have to skip meals or perhaps a student will have to skip a semester, because they can’t afford child-care.
By providing students Finish Line scholarships, we’re able to remove barriers while supporting the overall community. When a student is able to feed their family, pay rent and complete their college degrees, they are putting the money back into the community. In fact, students earning a degree or certificate from a California community college nearly double their earnings within just three years!
To simply say we are thankful for this gift would fall short. A donation of this magnitude completely changes the landscape in the world of community college philanthropy, and it serves as a reminder to donors that community colleges just may be the best tool we have for increasing social and economic mobility in our communities.
Sheri Horn-Bunk is executive director of the Taft College Foundation. Cheryl Scott is executive director of the Bakersfield College Foundation.