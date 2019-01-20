Consumers need better protection from predatory corporations in the public utility business throughout California. PG&E comes to mind.
Enough is enough. It’s past time for the California legislature to act.
Once again, PG&E customers are getting ripped-off as this private corporation in the utility business declares bankruptcy. And it won’t stop with the bankruptcy. PG&E has plans for its next set of rate hikes in the works, and in 2020 will no doubt request the California Public Utilities Commission for approval to pass along direct and indirect costs to ratepayers for the forest fires and other natural disasters on the horizon.
PG&E should be broken up as part of the bankruptcy settlement. Further, PG&E and resulting companies from the break-up must be banned from acquiring additional service areas during the restructuring and beyond, as long as any costs, settlements or penalties from past disasters are outstanding, and until equipment for every existing service area is repaired, retrofitted and has current versions of equipment and technology installed throughout its service areas, both residential and commercial.
Of equal importance, the make-up of the CPUC must be reorganized so that the majority of commissioners are not previously connected to a public utility, or own a significant amount of utility stocks. For decades, the CPUC has effectively functioned as a rubber stamp for the utilities, rather than effectively oversee utility company practices to ensure protections for ratepayers and the general public.
Specifically, 75 percent of current CPUC commissioners connected to utilities must resign immediately (or within the next few weeks), because they must also bear some responsibility for poor oversight regarding the upkeep and maintenance of PG&E facilities and equipment throughout the years. CPUC responsibilities must include more than just reviewing rates and rate increases. Regular periodic reviews of each California utility company’s equipment and facilities must be conducted, documented in detail and reported at each commission meeting, as well as public hearings for rate increases.
Less representation on the commission of utility insiders will be no great loss. Any expertise needed by the commission can be provided on a balanced consultancy basis and via public hearings.
Another solution that should be explored is to restructure current private corporations that provide a “public utility” to function more like non-profit organizations, with strict limits on profits for stockholders and salaries/benefits for corporate executives. A possible restructuring model to consider is the Sacramento Municipal Utility District or other such local government-operated utilities with a good operating history.
California elected officials have the responsibility to draft emergency legislation in order to protect ratepayers, who are captive and often victimized by the current system of a poor functioning CPUC and the awarding of exclusive service areas allocated to a single service provider for electricity, gas and water services.
Mary Helen Barro graduated magna cum laude from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield. She has master's in early childhood education, is a teacher-tutor and writes grants for nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at mbarro10@bak.rr.com.