Although data on COVID-19 continues to change hourly, tracking the unchanging data of past pandemics adds greater understanding of where we are today and where we need to be tomorrow.
Here are data you can use to discern where we are today in pandemic history and where we appear to be headed. These data are outcomes of two major pandemics in the past century that are typical in terms of total deaths:
1918-19 Spanish Flu: 45,000,000 worldwide and 675,000 in the U.S.
1957-58 Asian Flu: 1,100,000 worldwide and 116,080 in the US
In contrast, COVID-19 shows, at the time of this writing, “only” 376,290 deaths globally and 106,644 in the U.S.
Another set of data helps us better understand how we should address this current risk, viz., the ages of those who unfortunately are included in the death data from COVID-19.
Federal CDC reports of total COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. show that 80.6 percent are age 65 or older! Most of the younger 19.4 percent are reported to have had an underlying condition and more susceptible. This is also true for most of those 65 and older.
The high number of deaths of vulnerable patients in nursing homes confirms this reality.
In retrospect, the wisdom of government actions to shut down our economy comes into serious question. Shouldn’t the more appropriate action have been not a shutdown of our economy nor a quarantine of most of us, but instead a focus on protecting those most vulnerable – the aged – especially those with pre-existing conditions?
The cliché “hindsight is always 20:20” seems applicable here.
In fairness to our public sector leaders at all levels, misleading data were provided at the outset of this pandemic. Statistical models predicted global deaths in the millions – similar to those for the Spanish Flu, Aisan Flu and other major pandemics over the centuries.
Also, some jurisdictions learned recently that a significant error is being made in collecting death metrics. Some physicians report they are directed to code death certificates to show the cause of death to be COVID-19 if the deceased person had any evidence of this virus — despite the more accurate actual cause of death. Stated differently, a distinction needs to be drawn between death with the virus as opposed to death by the virus – and base records only on the latter.
Colorado officials recently reduced their COVID-19 death count by nearly 300 people by drawing this distinction.
As a member of vulnerable seniors with pre-existing conditions, it should be my responsibility to practice risk reduction measures such as social distancing, extensive handwashing, wearing a face mask and gloves and regrettably not hugging my grandchildren! Also, I’ll no doubt be first in line for the vaccine once it’s available.
However, these same risk reduction practices should not be imposed on everyone under 65, as is the case today. Such measures should be optional for those under 65 – except for those employed in health care and other organizations where the need for protection of others is obvious.
Our personal and constitutional liberties are far too important for governmental leaders to strip any away from us -- freedoms we have always known as “normal.” This “new normal” should apply only to those who, like me, are vulnerable – not the entire country.
In retrospect, current governmental intervention is understandable. However, stripping citizens of their personal liberties is unacceptable. The solution must be use of risk reduction measures and other common sense behaviors for which we can individually be responsible.
Now that the level of risk is known and acknowledged to be significantly lower than initially projected, we should resume our normal lives, reopen our churches, businesses, schools, entertainment and sports events.
We must also pray for no “second wave” of this virus this fall. If it does, we’ll be much better positioned to know how to mitigate its risk.
This “new normal” will be far superior to our experience during the painful past two months.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS, is a risk management consultant in Bakersfield.