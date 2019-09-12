According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately one in five adults in the United States, or 46.6 million, experiences mental illness in a given year. NAMI also states that 6.9 percent, or 16 million people in the U.S., had at least one major depressive episode in the last year, while 18.1 percent of adults experienced an anxiety disorder, including PTSD. There are many other statistics on mental health disorders, but out of all the individuals who have a mental health disorder, only 41 percent of adults in the U.S. received mental health services in the last year.
You may ask yourself, why are only 41 percent of adults with a mental health issue getting services? I personally do not believe it is from lack of services available. I do believe a lot has to do with people not wanting to ask for help. People feel ashamed that they are suffering from a mental illness, and they do not want others to know about it. People, therefore, are suffering in silence.
By not receiving help, there are many consequences. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34. More than 90 percent of people who die by suicide show symptoms of a mental health condition. Each day, it is estimated that 18-22 veterans die by suicide.
There has been a stigma attached to having a mental illness, since I believe, the beginning of time. There was a time when health insurance plans would not cover mental health services due to mental illness not being viewed as an illness.
I know about this. I have suffered with depression and anxiety since I was a teenager. There was a time, in my late teens, when I tried to commit suicide many times. I felt like there was no help for me. I felt ashamed of what I was feeling, so I would pretend I was happy. I did not want anyone to know what I was going through, but on the inside, I wanted to shout it out to everyone I knew.
I know that there are a lot of people out there that can relate to this. That is why I am writing about this. I do not mind putting myself out there, if it means that I can encourage someone to get help, who is suffering from a mental illness. I did decide to finally reach out for help on many occasions. I learned that it is OK to ask for help, and I did not have to feel alone in fighting this battle. Was it easy to ask for help? Not at all. I am a private person, and I like to fix things myself. Just to admit that I could not fix things on my own was extremely difficult, but very humbling. Asking for help was the best decision I ever made. I truly feel I would not be alive today if I hadn’t done it.
My goal would be for there to be no stigma attached to having a mental illness. I know this will take some time. People need to be encouraged, not discouraged, by family members, friends and people in the community. People need to know that they are not less of a person for struggling with a mental illness. I think if people knew all the people around them who are suffering, they would be shocked.
It’s time that people start speaking out and sharing their stories. People will not feel comfortable doing it until they see others start to do it. I will continue to share my story with people, and hopefully they start sharing their stories too. Please thank a person when they have the bravery to open up about what they are going through. To them, it may be the hardest thing they have ever done.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident and a master of social work student.