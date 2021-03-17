Ah, so that’s how it works. If I’m sitting in one room of one wing of let’s say Yosemite’s sprawling Ahwahnee Hotel and fire alarms start screeching in a remote wing, because neither the smoke nor flames have yet reached my room, I have nothing to worry about. Really? Geologist Jeff Vaughan in his recent Community Voices (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Thoughts on crisis,” March 3) assures us that that’s the way it is. If the fire hasn’t yet started singeing us, it doesn’t exist. But, what if we stepped outside our room for the wider look? We might see a wing going up in flames.
The earth’s north and south temperate zones — in which the bulk of us live — are the last to experience the effects of global warming. The zones shift and drift slowly northerly in the north and southerly in the south in response to changing global temperature. Such zones are vast in size, so it takes a long time — centuries — for people living more centrally within them to get to their zone’s fuzzy edge and realize that something’s going on.
So, let’s step outside for a wider look.
Polar ice caps are melting with the northern cap disappearing almost entirely during the summer with wide and clear navigable sea lanes open for polar shipping. No icebreakers are needed anymore during long stretches of summer. Meanwhile on the opposite cap landed glaciers more than a mile deep are melting and calving icebergs as large as our largest cities.
Mountain glaciers are melting away. At Glacier National Park, you won’t see many glaciers anymore. And the ones you do see are but remnants of their former selves. Take a hike in the more northerly reaches of Canada and Siberia’s former permafrost regions and you’ll find deep slush, not ice, underfoot. Entire vacated coastal villages are tipping and sinking into now thawing earth. Polar bear habitats are gone. As the permafrost melts and once frozen vegetation and ice-entombed animals organically decompose, methane — 84 times more damaging than CO2 — is released into the air accelerating the pace of more local atmospheric warming.
Ocean levels are rising, causing coastal naval base corps of engineers to figure out ways to jack our bases up to keep them above the sea. Our Navy floats, yes; but not their ports and port cities. Floridian coastal cities are now seeing their shoreline drives flooding at little more than high tide. Our federal government is now paying whole cities to up and move farther inland and away from new flood zones, leaving ghost-towns behind.
Deserts are forming on the fringes of once arable land. Changes in ocean currents and their deep vertical surface-to-bottom-and-back-up conveyor belts are forcing those who make their living from the seas to make changes in their fishing locations and practices. Fishing hauls are shrinking. Ocean temperature and salinity changes due to ice melt have the same effect. At the North Pole we find the Albedo Effect — as ice disappears, it no longer reflects the sun’s heating rays back into space, and the darker water now exposed absorbs and stores the sun’s warmth accelerating regional warming.
Computer modeling isn’t a perfect science, and models have been off. But the direction they’ve been off points in the wrong direction. Change at the poles is an order of magnitude worse than earlier models predicted. Northern and southern temperate zone flora and fauna are moving northerly and southerly, respectively, at a clip no model anticipated. Their flora start sprouting and blooming earlier. Flora growing seasons last longer. Temperate zone wildlife are moving with the moving zones. Same with ocean life. A Gobi Desert sandstorm just happened in Beijing.
There’s more evidence than this column can report that we’re in the middle of something really big. So, let’s all pay serious attention to the view beyond our immediate windows.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist and an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.