There were five new deaths reported in Kern County at the time of this writing, bringing the total to 392 deaths attributed to COVID-19. I kept looking at that number, 392, on the Kern County Public Health Services Department Dashboard, trying to make sense of it. I wanted to understand what it meant, but it still seemed too abstract, with little to no context. I decided to try and break it down with some very basic math.
I don't know exactly when the first death attributed to COVID-19 occurred locally, but I do know it started getting serious around the middle of March, which would mean we're a little over 200 days into the pandemic in Kern County (I counted 209 days as of when this was written). That means, on average, approximately 1.9 people have died per day from the COVID-19 virus. That's a number worth remembering. Nearly two people have died each day locally from this virus over the past seven to eight months.
My brain, still trying to make sense of it, wanted to gauge this new number with something comparable. Something that has also killed nearly two people per day for the past seven to eight months. Based on a quick search of the most recent mortality records for Kern County on the California Department of Public Health website, between the years 2015 to 2017, an average of about 86 people died by homicide each year. That's about 0.2 homicide-related deaths per day on average.
So based on some barnyard non-scientific math, on any given day for the past seven to eight months, a person has been approximately 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than by homicide in Kern County. Although not exactly comparable, it did start to help me better understand what 392 could mean. The most comparable cause of death I could find is from all cancers combined, which averages to about 3.2 deaths per day.
For some hypothetical context, imagine a road existed, notorious for traffic collisions resulting in nearly two deaths per day on average. Would this hazardous road be downplayed, maybe with a sign informing people to transit the road at their own risk, or would the community demand the road be made safer, perhaps reengineered to include additional lanes and barriers?
Perhaps most troubling about what 392 means, are the lives and families it represents. Considering how ruthless this virus can be, it's safe to presume many of those who have passed away from it were alone, without any friends or family by their side to comfort them as they took their final breaths. The nurses and hospital staff deserve a great deal of recognition and praise for doing what they could to help fill that void, but the idea of being one of the two people dying each day in that way should give pause to everyone before stepping outside of their respective bubble.
Stay mindful.
Victor Estrada was born and raised in Bakersfield and went to Cal State Bakersfield. He also participated in the Peace Corps.