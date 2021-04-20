The topic of mental health is one of many issues thrust into the forefront of public discussion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PEW Research and others report worsening mental health outcomes among adults and young adults associated with this COVID-19 pandemic. With conditions like anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicidal ideation on the rise, it is foreseeable that quality mental health professionals and facilities could be in considerable demand both now and well into the future.
The question is who shall provide these mental health services: private professionals and facilities, or the government?
This very question has been debated right here at home between Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, formerly known as the Kern County Mental Health Department, and various private mental health facilities and providers. This debate centers around the construction of a brand new, county owned and operated psychiatric health facility (PHF) at a cost of approximately $25 million to the taxpayers, which does not include the costs associated with staffing, operating and managing the PHF, or shall the county save funds by utilizing existing capacity among the many privately owned PHF locations in Bakersfield.
Privately owned facilities are overseen and regulated by a few state agencies as are the mental health physicians and professionals who work in them. Some of these PHF locations operate under some of the county’s best known and well-respected hospitals. With available capacity within each of these private PHF locations, it makes best sense under the current public/private relationship between Kern BHRS and its private sector partners to utilize all the readily available capacity that exists within the private PHFs rather than build a new government-run facility to the tune of $25 million. In addition to saving taxpayer funds, having several facilities available in Kern preserves the public with choices to select the facility that best fits and meets their needs or those of loved ones.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to delay approving the construction of the county owned PHF in November of last year, citing concerns and questions about spending, though conversations on this matter are likely to continue. In addition to questions related to spending, there are others that should be considered as well. Many know that there are some functions that the government performs very well and others, well, not so much. Think EDD and the DMV, for example. Would it not be better for the public if the government partnered with the private sector rather than compete against it? Are there opportunities to increase efficiency, effectiveness and fiscal sustainability within the existing structure and relationship between Kern BHRS and its private sector counterparts? Until these concerns and questions can be answered or resolved, perhaps it would be best to pass on the PHF.
Kelly Gladden is a concerned citizen and widow who has seen loved ones and friends go through the system.