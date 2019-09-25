Walk to School Day is Oct. 2, and I would love to see more schools and neighborhoods participate this year!
Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.
Why Should We Walk to School? It’s fun and there’s a feeling of joy and independence — a sense of adventure — that doesn’t fade. When walking, parents and children get to appreciate things they don’t notice while driving — listening to the sounds of the neighborhood, seeing friends and neighbors and feeling connected with their community.
Healthier habits
Walking and bicycling to school enables children to incorporate regular physical activity, forming healthy habits that can last a lifetime. Regular physical activity helps children build strong bones, muscles and joints, and it decreases the risk of obesity. In contrast, insufficient physical activity can contribute to chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and stroke.
Children are recommended to get one hour or more of physical activity each day. Research suggests that physically active kids are more likely to become healthy, physically active adults, underscoring the importance of developing the habit of regular physical activity early.
Cleaner environment
When families decide to lace up their sneakers or strap on their bike helmets to get to school instead of riding in a car, they help reduce the amount of air pollutants emitted by automobiles.
Vehicles emit a variety of air pollutants, resulting in increases in ground-level ozone, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter such as particles of dust, soot, smoke, dirt and liquid droplets. To learn more about the health risks of pollution, visit https://www.epa.gov/urban-air-toxics.
Promoting safety
Priority must be placed on making it possible for everyone to walk safely, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
To reduce the risk of injury:
- Children and adults need to learn safe walking and bicycling skills.
- Drivers need to watch for others using the road.
- Safety problems along routes to school need to be fixed.
Some of the best ways to increase the safety of a child’s walking or biking trip to school are to:
- Provide safe, well-maintained walkways separate from vehicles.
- Teach children to cross streets at marked crossings and to always look left-right-left.
- Slow traffic in neighborhoods and near schools through traffic calming strategies and enforcement efforts.
- Work with parents of children with disabilities and special education professionals to identify accessibility barriers.
- Install curb ramps at every intersection and at mid-block crossings.
- Provide accessible pedestrian signals at intersections.
Parents and other adults sometimes worry about children encountering bullies or strangers on the way to or from school. Asking parents to walk with children to school is one way to address this concern. Some communities start walking school buses or bicycle trains as a way to have an adult presence on the street.
Community benefits
The whole community benefits from efforts to enable and encourage more children to walk or bicycle to school safely. Benefits include:
- Less traffic congestion: reducing the number of private vehicles commuting to school can reduce morning traffic around the school. Less traffic congestion also improves conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists, creating a positive cycle — as the community sees more people walking and biking, more people feel comfortable walking and bicycling.
- Safer streets: communities with higher rates of walking and bicycling tend to have lower crash rates for all travel modes. One reason may be that motorists drive more cautiously when they expect to encounter walkers and bicyclists. More walkers and bicyclists can also improve personal security by providing more “eyes on the street.”
- Lower costs: encouraging and enabling bicycle and pedestrian trips reduces costs for the family, community and school district. Families save on gas, communities spend less on building and maintaining roads and school districts spend less on busing.
- Economic gains: sidewalks, paths and other investments in pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure can increase home values and direct additional traffic to local businesses.
This information can be found online at walkbiketoschool.org.
Natalie Barrett is an active transportation advocate, mother of three, and communications manager at Bike Bakersfield. She can be reached at natalie@bikebakersfield.org.