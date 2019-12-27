March 3, 2020, is the presidential primary election. In past years, when the California primary was held in June, the presidential candidates were often already decided, so turnout was sometimes light. With the primary in March, we anticipate many people voting who have rarely or never voted in a presidential primary before. It is important that voters understand the rules so they are able to vote for the candidate of their choice on Election Day.
Unlike the general election and gubernatorial primary, where all voters receive the same ballot and can vote for candidates from any party, in a presidential primary the ballot you receive is determined by the party you are registered with.
Voters registered with a political party can only vote for that party's presidential candidates in the March 3, 2020, presidential primary. If you want to vote for another party’s candidates, you must re-register.
For voters registered as No Party Preference, in order to vote for U.S. president you must request a primary election ballot with presidential candidates.
- The American Independent, Democratic and Libertarian parties allow No Party Preference voters to participate in their presidential primary elections.
- If you are a vote-by-mail voter, the elections office will be sending you a postcard that will allow you to request an American Independent, Democratic or Libertarian Party ballot. Once you make your selection, return it in the mail. If you do not return this postcard, you will be mailed a ballot without any presidential candidates. If this happens, you can still request a presidential ballot from our office by phone, email or fax, but it is much easier for everyone if you return the postcard so we can mail you the ballot of your choice.
- If you vote at the polls, ask the poll worker for a ballot with either American Independent, Democratic or Libertarian Party presidential candidates when checking-in at a polling place if you want to vote for a presidential candidate.
- If you want to vote for the Green, Peace and Freedom or Republican parties presidential candidates, you must re-register with that specific party.
We encourage all eligible voters to check their registration status, including party registration, well before Election Day. This is a simple process (it takes about a minute) and can be done at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. If you need to re-register, you can do it online at registertovote.ca.gov.
We have information on the March primary on our website KernVote.com. The Secretary of State also has very helpful information on how to vote in a presidential primary election at sos.ca.gov/elections/election-2020.
In addition to the presidential race, there are other issues of local interest on the ballot. I encourage all eligible voters to vote in the March 3, 2020, election.
Mary Bedard is the Kern County Registrar of Voters.