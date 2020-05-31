Foremost among the questions I get each day as city councilman for Ward 5 are: 1) when can we go back to work and let our kids go to school, and 2) what is the City Council doing to help us? Everyone tells me that they totally “get” social distancing, especially employers, but they are beyond frustrated as to why businesses that can easily implement safeguards have not been allowed to open. I share your frustration.
Thanks in large part to the aggressive actions of our representatives at the state, county and city, most businesses have finally been allowed to open, although in too many cases with restrictions so overreaching that they force the business to suffer unnecessary financial losses.
I want to assure our citizens that we will continue to seek modifications to restrictions that cause more harm than good as you make us aware of them.
Which brings me to my reason for writing this piece. We need your voices to continue loud and clear, protesting where restrictions are unreasonable and causing economic suffering. Without the pressure communities have brought against state-mandated, conceived in panic, restrictions (without good data), most businesses would still be in lockdown.
Big governments (California being larger than most countries of the world at approximately 40 million people) are not equipped to handle emergencies, especially with virtually no information to guide them. As we have just seen, when they feel compelled to act quickly, they default to top-down force, without seeking information “on the ground” to guide them. This is just an inherent flaw in large governments.
To counter this, our system of representative government is supposed to be responsive to bottom-up voices, information and data to correct policy quickly when it goes wrong. We must have constant feedback from the “field” as to the real impact of policies. Without this, everyone suffers and corrective action never occurs.
Every small business owner knows this because to ignore it is to perish. Government, without the pressure of personal risk, not so much.
We have never needed the voices of the people more than now, and loudly, sometimes rudely but vitally necessary, demanding that we trust the people “on the ground” in our communities, those closest to the problems, those who have something to lose!
Bakersfield is not Sacramento or LA. Further, we will learn by allowing different communities to employ different restrictions in order to discover what works. If we do not, not only will we ensure a slow recovery, we will be just as unprepared the next time a pandemic hits.
The fog of the pandemic is unsettling and scary, but if we just stand in fear, we will never get through it. Let our people go back to work! Let our people go to church! Let our schools reopen! And trust us.
Bruce Freeman is the Ward 5 councilman for the city of Bakersfield and the former president of Castle & Cooke.