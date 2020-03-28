Social distancing helps to “flatten the curve” to slow the spread of COVID-19 so our doctors and public health officials can make the most of the resources available to them. It also provides broader support in reducing the sometimes overlooked consequences of an epidemic or pandemic, such as famine. Historically, pandemics are deadlier than just the percentages of infected and lost to the disease, particularly because of their impact on food supplies — a pattern that is certain to repeat with COVID-19. Individuals and officials need to start taking action to lessen this impact.
This historical perspective is not intended to cause panic, but to make you think. Please, do not raid the stores! That is beyond counterproductive. Hoarders are endangering the most economically vulnerable in our communities and presenting them with the threat of malnourishment. Next, if you are still ignoring public health requests to limit contact with others, you are doing more damage than running the risk of more than just you, your friends or your relatives getting sick, which is bad enough. You are also having a butterfly effect on a global scale you may not even be able to comprehend if you don’t know the history of pandemics.
Examples of ripple effects in society related to food production can be seen during the Antonine Plagues, the Plague of Justinian, the Black Death, the Third Pandemic of Plague that stretched across the 19th and 20th centuries and the Flu Pandemic of 1968-69. Widespread famines occurred in parts of the globe, sometimes lasting years after the pandemics ended. Some readers may also recall the widescale food shortages that occurred in West Africa after the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. Famine frequently follows pestilence.
This was especially true after the Influenza Pandemic of 1918. A wave of food shortages and famines swept across several countries around the globe throughout the 1920s. There were other factors contributing to this, such as the effects of World War I, droughts in Europe and Asia, economic crises and revolutions. The pandemic, however, certainly played a major role.
In part, this was because the U.S. and Russia were the largest suppliers of grain for Europe and other parts of Asia and Latin America at the time. Russia, having just experienced the 1917 Revolution, was in the midst of a civil war when the pandemic hit, further reducing its agricultural output as it shifted from the Tsarist state to the Soviet Union. The U.S. was hit hard by the flu in waves over almost two years that came at critical junctures in the agricultural calendar. Malnutrition and the pandemic moved into a deadly dance: poorly nourished people fell prey to the pandemic; missing farmers and farm hands increased the scope of the famines.
Currently, China and the U.S. have an outsized role in global food production. These two countries are large contributors to the global food supply, as well as its consumption. Yes, there have been technological changes to agriculture, advances in genetics and automation since 1918 that have made it possible for us to produce far more food than could have been imagined back then. Those advances, however, are offset by our global population being nearly eight times what it was a century ago. We also have a dwindling number of pollinators. We already struggle to feed everyone.
If this pandemic continues at its current exponential rate into the summer and fall, there will be a massive global food shortage, not necessarily for Americans or Chinese, who may have enough for themselves, but for large swaths of Asia, Africa and the Pacific that rely on that global food production, which will be reduced. We need to flatten the curve now, not only to mitigate the deaths from the illness in our own community, but to protect the global community from the ripple effects.
One of the things we historians do is look for patterns in the past to see how a confluence of events, decisions and actors led to a particular result. I ask readers to do the same with our current situation. Consider that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming in the wake of the African swine fever crisis of 2019 in China that wiped out about a quarter of the world's hogs. There is an ongoing calamity of a swarm of locusts devastating crops in eastern Africa. The last three years have seen global trade wars that have already hurt farmers. A worsening pandemic will compound every one of those variables, and others, that are already straining the global food supply. Stay at home when you can. Listen to our Public Health officials. Look out for your local and global community.
Social distancing now is, as many of our local, state, federal and global public health officials have told us repeatedly, our best option to prevent a surge of fatalities. Yes, social distancing in spring, during harvest for some fruits and planting for other crops, will have an impact on that production, and some farmers are hurting from lack of workers to harvest the crops they have ready right now. This temporary setback, however, is nothing compared to what would happen if we did nothing to mitigate COVID-19.
Local, state and national governments around the world also need to be planning for the possibility of post-pandemic famines now and change some of our attitudes and policies about food, aid networks and food production to mitigate the risk. Especially here in Kern County and the larger San Joaquin Valley, where I am writing from and where we produce so much of the nation and world's food. We need to be aware of our role and do our part, even if it’s just to adhere to social distancing directives and proper hygiene.
Sean A. Wempe is an assistant professor of history at Cal State Bakersfield, where he teaches modern European history and the history of public health. He is also the author of “Chronic Disparities: Public Health in Historical Perspective,” scheduled for an August release with Oxford University Press. The views expressed are his own.