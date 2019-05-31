Many Christian fundamentalists seem to be out of touch with reality.
Unbelievably, Vice President Mike Pence feels that he's on a mission from God. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with Christian right leaders, claim that God put Trump in the presidency, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes God delivered Trump to save Israel from Iran. Michele Bachmann states: "He is highly biblical ... we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime. So we need to be not only praying for him, we need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way that we can." Hmmm, I do recall a president named Jimmy Carter.
Then there's Franklin Graham who has been criticized for his relationship with Vladimir Putin, which began before Trump took office. Putin’s anti-gay legislation aligns with Graham’s views who wrote: “In my opinion, Putin is right on these issues. Obviously, he may be wrong about many things, but he has taken a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda.” What an incredibly homophobic and uneducated bit of nonsense.
More than half a century ago, Christian fundamentalism with a literal interpretation of the Bible was the essence of absolute truth to many people. The world was around 6,000 years old, Adam and Eve lived in the Garden of Eden, a snake talked fluent Hebrew, the Noachian flood really happened, the Hebrews fled Egypt and wandered for 40 years in the desert and Jesus was crucified so that people could be forgiven of sins. If you were a "born again" Christian, you were to be apart, not part of the world.
Believers didn't use alcohol or tobacco. They didn't watch movies, own a television set or go to dances. Your attire was modest, and if a women showed up at church wearing lipstick, it was prima facie evidence of not being saved and everyone prayed that she would answer the altar call. Some believers at that time refused to participate in political life since that was being worldly.
Surprisingly, in the last 65 years there has been a gradual shift in the political views of many Christian fundamentalists. They now seem to be 180 degrees from where they were many years ago. Adlai Stevenson was the Democrat candidate for the presidency in 1952 and 1956, and even though being the most qualified person, he was defeated each time largely due to being divorced and religiously liberal — a Unitarian Universalist.
Shockingly, Jimmy Carter, a born-again Christian fundamentalist was defeated in the 1980 presidential election by a divorced, movie-making, second rate actor. And now a twice divorced, egocentric, narcissistic, and unqualified person is the president of the United States.
Unfortunately, he and his administration want to take us back to an economic system with little or no regulations. They want to increase coal production along with a reduction of clean air technologies. They want to log in our national parks. They want to allow a Canadian company to mine for gold in Alaska with the resulting destruction of salmon rivers, a rich source of tens of millions of salmon.
Being somewhat anti-science, they have left the Paris Accords and consider climate change a hoax, despite the overwhelming evidence and considered opinion of climate scientists. They want to roll back restrictions on carbon emissions at the behest of the oil and coal industries. They have pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, thus allowing China to reap all the trade benefits in the Pacific.
Not realizing they themselves are illegal immigrants or descendants of illegal immigrants, they want to curtail the immigrants who are fleeing wars, drug lords, crime and poverty, problems we are partly responsible for because of our interference in their countries and our drug addiction. They are trying to undo the Affordable Care Act, but can’t come up with a feasible alternative; a humane society would have a single-payer government health program similar to the Scandinavian countries.
And now some demagogues in the government seem eager for war with Iran or any war. Well, give them some guns and let they and their sons do the fighting instead of sending our sons to fight. Enough is enough.
David Keranen is a former mathematics and science teacher. He can be reached at sevenview@bak.rr.com.