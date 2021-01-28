In response to a recent op-ed piece by Washington, D.C., lobbyist Christopher Neiweem (“Bakersfield City Council should reject new VA clinic,” Jan. 22): At the center of the issue is a proposal approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to construct a new VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) near Olive and Knudsen drives in Bakersfield. The Olive and Knudsen site won out over a proposal by the owners of the current VA Clinic on Westwind Drive to remodel their existing building.
Our current VA CBOC is staffed by the most capable medical professionals available and they will continue to provide exemplary care to veterans in our new VA CBOC. In my role as the county veterans service officer for the County of Kern from 2012 to 2018, I had the honor and privilege to serve the 40,000-plus veterans in our county. My charge was to ensure those veterans, their dependents and survivors received the benefits they had earned as a result of their honorable military service.
Several years ago, the owners of the current VA Clinic arranged to make a presentation to a group of local veterans to promote their proposal to remodel their existing clinic rather than build a new clinic. The media covered their presentation. I wondered if this was appropriate for a developer to do this while the VA was still deciding on what proposal to accept. The Bakersfield Californian covered this presentation in a story the next day. We never saw any other competing developer proposals. One of the co-owners of the current VA Clinic is also a partner in a large law firm that employs 400 lawyers in eight offices throughout the United States and Asia.
When the Bakersfield Planning Commission was scheduled to hear this project earlier this month, details were available to the public online. Several positive characteristics of the VA’s Olive and Knudsen site caught my eye: its proximity to Highway 99; the Kern County Fire Department is across the street, with a secondary station 2.8 miles away; the 6.9-acre site is spacious and has lots of shade trees, a Healing Garden with seating, an outdoor eating area and a walking path; and nearby amenities like gas stations, restaurants, a supermarket and convenience stores.
The quest for a replacement VA CBOC has spanned several presidential administrations — 11 years. We came close to getting a new clinic several times, only to have our dreams doused by government bureaucracy or outside pressure. I have seen thousands of deserving local veterans pass away while they awaited our new VA CBOC. We now have the opportunity to provide a new, state-of-the-art VA CBOC to replace the current one, which has outlived its design lifespan. The interior is crowded and the entrance of the current building has peeling paint and a heavily rusted canopy over the door, something no landlord should allow.
Our veterans have earned and deserve to have this new clinic. We as a community and a nation can be proud to have provided them with the best and timely medical treatment available. I hope this project can move forward as soon as possible without more delays.
Dick Taylor is a Marine Corps veteran, retired from the position of director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department and is a liaison representative for the Devil Pups Youth Program for America. He can be reached at devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com.