Republican and Democratic members of Congress came together this month to overwhelmingly pass a historic bill to protect our public lands — circumventing the partisanship gridlock that often blocks progress in Washington, D.C. The Natural Resources Management Act (S. 47), which passed the Senate by 92-8 and the House by 363-62, protects millions of acres of land and permanently reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The fund helps improve outdoor recreation and conserve public land resources with money brought in from offshore oil and gas drilling. However, Congress let the fund expire last year. The bill, recently signed into law by the president, has a little bit of something for everyone as shown by its vast number of supporters on both sides of the aisle.
Unfortunately, local congressmen Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes chose to vote against this bipartisan bill even though it will provide direct benefits to our region. Why McCarthy voted against reauthorization of the LWCF is unknown.
My family has lived in Kern County since the 1850s, so I know how important our forests and other public lands have been to our region’s development, including providing lumber for building homes, clean water for farms and communities and recreational opportunities. The LWCF provided critical funding to protect designated public lands and ensure access to local parks.
For example, the Giant Sequoia National Monument in Kern and Tulare counties protects the Kern and Tule Rivers, with the forests within and surrounding the monument keeping clean water flowing downstream to hundreds of small family farms and large agricultural enterprises in the Central Valley. These public lands also attract tourists, generating $37.8 million annually from tourism travel in Tulare County alone.
There hasn’t been much good news for public lands lately. In 2017, the Trump administration set its sights on the Giant Sequoia National Monument as part of a “review” of national monuments. Lawmakers have struggled to work across the political aisle — forcing a federal government shutdown, which led to federal employees who manage and protect our public lands to go without pay for more than 30 days. The shutdown also resulted in significant damage to our national parks due to a lack of basic services such as trash removal and bathroom maintenance. The Giant Sequoia National Monument already lacks basic funding for recreation and maintenance, and much of the monument’s management plan, which is vital to protect our forests as well as our homes, is unfunded.
Self-interested politicians have a way of dividing us, but lands and nature have a way of bringing us together. We see it in Kern County. Notably, the Kern County Board of Supervisors chose not to vote to recommend reducing the size of the Giant Sequoia National Monument in 2017 in response to the administration’s misguided monument review.
We saw this coming together in Washington, D.C., just last month.
The vast majority of the California Congressional delegation — including Republican Congressman Paul Cook, who co-sponsored a significant piece of legislation affecting the state’s desert — voted to pass the Natural Resources Management Act. The exceptions were Reps. McCarthy, Nunes, Duncan Hunter and Doug LaMalfa.
So what does this mean for our region? It means that if Reps. McCarthy and Nunes had gotten their way, no money would be available from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to maintain and improve picnic areas, campgrounds, public restrooms and trails. Funding to enhance parks and restore our wetlands and watersheds would go to other regions.
Reps. McCarthy and Nunes should not stand in the way of protecting our local forests, waterways, parks and homes. Instead, our local members of Congress must push for additional funding for the U.S. Forest Service to implement the Giant Sequoia National Monument management plan that would build a visitors center to draw tourists and strengthen our region’s economy.
Joe Fontaine, of Bear Valley Springs, is the former national president of the Sierra Club. He can be reached at fontaine@wildblue.net.