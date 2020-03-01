On Monday, the city of Bakersfield will have a new city manager for the first time in over 27 years. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome our new city manager to our wonderful city. Welcome, Christen Clegg.
Bakersfield has many wonderful attributes. I encourage you take the time to explore and enjoy not only the great physical amenities, but also to immerse yourself in the community and reap the benefits of all that is offered. Bakersfield has amazing natural beauty and the community has worked hard to preserve it and provide access to it.
The most obvious natural amenity is the Kern River which runs through the center of our city. More than 40 years ago the citizens of Bakersfield voted to purchase the water rights on the Kern River. That same year the first section of the bike path along the river was constructed from Manor to Beach Park.
Over the years the Kern River Parkway has blossomed into the jewel of the city with multiple parks, a 30-mile multi-use trail and easy access to great commercial centers and residential communities. We continue to work on the expansion of the trail and to use the water that was purchased to recharge our aquifer and provide domestic water to the citizens while also providing the great aesthetic and recreational opportunities that come along with it.
With the Kern River Parkway as a backbone, the city also has 59 parks to serve the outdoor interest of the community. This includes numerous neighborhood parks and state of the art sports complexes serving baseball, soccer and football along with passive recreational opportunities.
Beyond the natural beauty and outdoor opportunities, Bakersfield has built a city that works well for its citizens. Bakersfield has cutting edge facilities that serve the needs of its citizens well. We have a recycling center that not only reduces the waste stream to the landfills, but employs some of our homeless community to give them a way back to self sufficiency. Our sewer treatment plants recycle our water to agriculture use and aquifer recharge. Our rainfall is captured and directed to recharge facilities. Our transportation system is being updated throughout the city and with an east to west freeway connection which will be completed in three years.
Natural beauty and wonderful working infrastructure is a part of many cities but the real difference in a community is its people. I believe you will find the community of Bakersfield to be unique in its desire to reach out and help, to be a friend, to offer assistance to one and all. This is most obvious in our non-profit community. Our non-profit community reaches out to the sick, needy and troubled among us to try and heal, provide for and comfort. Specifically the list of organizations that are assisting and reaching out to the homeless community is amazing. The work and compassion that goes into the effort takes many shapes from providing food, clothing, shelter to medical needs, spiritual guidance and help in finding the pathway back to a life off of the streets.
Our business community is thriving and engaged. From the international corporations to the local entrepreneur, the business community understands that what is good for the community is good for business. Businesses in Bakersfield reach out and support our schools to further the educational opportunities of our citizens and also reach out and support the important work of the non-profit organizations.
Our schools, from the universities and colleges to the high school district to the elementary districts, are working together in unprecedented ways in order to better serve the community and increase the success rates of our young people.
Welcome to Bakersfield, Christen Clegg. Enjoy the natural beauty of Bakersfield. Keep our infrastructure cutting edge. Most of all, get to know the people. Reach out, listen and get to know all the different parts of our community.
We wish you a long and fruitful career in Bakersfield.
Bob Smith has represented Ward 4 on the Bakersfield City Council for seven years. He is also the chairman of Kern Council of Governments.