Bakersfield’s flood risk can be as catastrophic as our next major earthquake for both our homes and business properties.
I’ve long sensed our local flood risk to be potentially catastrophic. Accordingly, I extended my earthquake preparedness plan to include what’s needed for a major flood — especially the need for evacuation to avoid loss of lives (Counsel on how to prepare is on the Kern County Fire Department website – especially local evacuation routes).
I purchased flood insurance.
No matter how prepared I otherwise may be, I cannot protect my home from extensive – and expensive – flood damage. The same is applicable to business property — insurance for vehicles typically includes both earthquake and flood losses – as it does for mobile equipment, scheduled fine arts and jewelry, etc.
During our recent drought, I let my flood insurance lapse. Now this risk has resumed a dangerous level, and my flood insurance is back in force.
Helpful data on flood risks are easy to access. This paper prudently publishes data on the water level in Lake Isabella plus inflow and outflow for each day. These data -- with most of the 200 percent of normal snowpack yet to melt – confirms our concern about our local flood risk is real.
The question is: how many of us are willing to dig for data and then be motivated to plan effective disaster preparedness – including the purchase of flood insurance?
Perhaps this “worse-case scenario” will help:
- The dam fails when the lake is “full” or close to “full” (defined as in excess of 66 percent of capacity)
- A wall of water explodes down the Kern River.
- Within six hours, flood waters inundate northeast Bakersfield at depths of 5 to 10 feet. People are knocked off their feet. Cars are floated off their wheels.
- Flood waters rapidly proceed downtown to reach depths of 20 to 30 feet.
- Both homes and businesses are inundated. Lives are lost.
A map of this process is available on the Kern County Fire Department’s website. Local and federal agencies have done an outstanding job in preparation for and mitigation of our flood risk; however, we each need to take advantage of their counsel to prepare and survive.
Here are additional data provided by local and federal sources:
- Lake Isabella Dam was identified in 2006 as one of the most dangerous dams in the nation. This is principally because an “active earthquake fault” runs along the spine of rock between the main and auxiliary dams.
- The Corps reports that if the dam is at 66 percent or less of capacity, it meets current safety standards. The “magic number” is 361,250 acre-feet of water. The current number is 344,428 acre-feet — and growing.
- The highest flow into the lower Kern River since 1983 has been 5,400 cubic feet per second (cfs). Earlier this month at 5,418 cfs, a new record seems to have been set.
- Lake Isabella Dam is monitored in real time in Sacramento. In addition, the Corps of Engineers has people who walk the dam every day looking for signs that it has been compromised.
During the week of June 7 through 14, the capacity level was stable at 55 percent. During the week of June 19 through 25, this key metric increased a full point every other day to 61 percent. If this trend continues, it will reach 66 percent — the maximum safety level — by the Fourth of July.
With the melting of the higher-than-normal snowpack in the Sierras, something will “have to give.” Either overflow or failure of the dam seems highly probable.
These data motivate me to prepare and to transfer this financial risk to an insurance carrier. For homeowners, the National Flood Insurance Program is the predominant source. For a business, a Difference in Conditions policy can be an excellent solution. Ask your broker for a proposal.
Hopefully, the preceding data will motivate us to prepare not tomorrow but rather today.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a risk management consultant to individuals and organizations through the CSUB Small Business Development Center.