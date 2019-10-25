I was informed recently that our city is developing a solution for the homeless issue in Bakersfield. The proposed solution includes relocating these individuals to empty prison beds. There is no doubt that this is a solution to part of the problem of homelessness, but it is not the only solution. I believe, in fact, that it is the answer to the wrong question. It answers the unwelcomeness of the homeless in our midst but does nothing to address the needs of the homeless as our neighbors.
In March 2018, a group of faith leaders joined a Faith in the Valley delegation and gathered in Oakland to participate in the Belong Movement. The movement’s mission statement is “it is our commitment to awaken ourselves and those we love to build shared power, bridge across our difference, and create public spaces where everybody can BELONG!”
I pastor a downtown congregation, Mill Creek Christian Church. My first Sunday back I preached a sermon that asked members to pray about the homeless issue. How can we, as people of God, help the least of those among us? I challenged the congregation to come up with “God Goals,” that is one that is too big for us to handle on our own. It requires all of us and it requires God.
One of the members of the congregation immediately jumped on this challenge. She wrote on her prayer card, “What if we turned Mesa Verde into a world class center for the homeless?” It would have humane living space along with services for the homeless. For those not living there, the space would be developed for showers, meals, a drop-in center to read or use the computer.
This idea was suggested months ago, and we began praying. Now it seems that the fate of Mesa Verde is in question. I could not help but wonder if God had already begun to put things in motion. Is it time for us to now do our part? The place would need a renovation for sure.
This too could be a solution and it would require much effort to make it happen. But at least it is an answer to the correct question — that is, how do we address the needs of the neighbors in our midst? At least one of those needs is housing and services. Mesa Verde is right there where we need it. We can’t hear “not in my neighborhood." This is their neighborhood. It is our churches' neighborhood. It is the Downtown Business Association’s neighborhood. They are our neighbors and the solution could be right in front of us.
I ran across this meme the other day on Facebook. It read, “Diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice, and belonging is having that voice be heard.” I believe that it is time that our homeless be heard. It is their time to belong.
Mike Sutherland lives in Bakersfield and has been the pastor at Mill Creek Christian Church for two years.