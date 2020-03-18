Mental health has been a problem for some time now. The foster care system is one of the largest groups in need. The foster care system has the resources to support children who enter protective services. They have access and resources to provide services to children. The long-term effect on children who face trauma and are untreated for mental health services has a lasting effect as they transition into adulthood.
In efforts to give a timeline for social service workers to submit proper referrals, it is vital that we advocate for House Resolution 4420. Children enter foster care in crisis, and it is the responsibly of the mental health team to screen in a timely manner to prevent tragedy. Screening can also be a preventive measure taken by the staff and initiate interventions. H.R. 4420 is set to amend subpart one of part B of title IV of the Social Security Act to ensure that mental health screenings and assessments are provided to children and youth upon entry into foster care. H.R. 4420 also provides timely mental health screenings and assessments for children upon entry into foster care.
This request is to amend Section 4 422(b)(15)(A) of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. 5 622(b)(15). If passed, this amendment will add a clause that will require an initial mental health screening for all children in foster care. The screening should be completed within 30 days upon entry date. In all cases, a child in foster care for whom a mental health issue is identified in an initial screening, a comprehensive assessment of the mental health of the child should be completed no later than 60 days after the child enters foster care. A second clause would request word screenings be replaced with screenings and assessments.
Nationally, foster youth have the greatest unmet health needs. One in five children experience a mental health disorder each year. Significant disparities in mental health between foster care alumni and the general population exist. Foster youth endure layers of trauma, which eventually may result in mental illness. Therefore, a mental health screening should be completed in a timely manner in order to receive adequate services.
Currently, the state requires social service workers to submit mental health referrals for each child once a year. There is no time limit and several social service workers who have high caseloads delay in submitting referrals in a timely manner. Upon approving H.R. 4420, social service workers will be required to complete and submit mental health referrals within the first 30 days after the child enters foster care system. Children in foster care often lose placement due to a lack of services. By passing H.R. 4420, mental health services will be provided, thus stabilizing placement and limiting multiple placement disruptions.
Statistics provided by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Casey Foundation and the National Foster Care Coalition show that there are about 408,425 foster care children in the U.S. Of those, 50 percent of children that “age out” of the foster care system become incarcerated within two years. In addition, 74 percent of former foster kids in the U.S are in prison, and the percentage of inmates on death row that are former foster youth is 80 percent. There is no doubt there is a problem with our foster children and the need for mental health services.
Passing this bill will provide improvements in interventions for mental health needs in foster children. There will be an increase in collaborations with social service workers and partnering agencies to better serve children with mental health needs. Providing timely mental health services to meet the need of foster children entering protective services will also increase significant improvements in identifying long-term permanency for adopting recommendations for foster youth.
Claudia Trevizo is a Bakersfield resident pursuing a masters in Social Work at Cal State Bakersfield.