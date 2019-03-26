Today, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on whether to override a presidential veto of a resolution of disapproval regarding President Trump’s declaration of national emergency.
The voters of the 23rd Congressional District of California (Bakersfield, east Kern and Tulare counties) are in a unique position because our congressman happens to be the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, and we should be keenly aware of what he is doing in our name.
On Feb. 26, Rep. Kevin McCarthy used that position to encourage other Republicans to support the national emergency, and in a few days Congress will be asked again whether to support the president or the Constitution. Our congressman should support this resolution of disapproval, or at a minimum stop urging other Republicans to reject it.
There are legitimate reasons for border security, and even a wall, and Democrats have been intransigent on this issue — to which our California senators should be more flexible. But this national emergency establishes a precedent that will forever change the balance of power between our legislative and executive branches of government. Article I Section 9 of the Constitution specifically gives only Congress the power to appropriate funds from the Treasury. This is the first time in U.S. history that a president has used executive action to spend taxpayer dollars without the consent of Congress. Nobody disputes whether the president has the authority to do this — the 1976 National Emergencies Act gives it to him, and it will likely be upheld by the Supreme Court. The question is whether he should, and whether Republicans in Congress will help him do it. This is a matter for politics, not the courts.
Today, the national emergency is over border security and a wall. But here are some of the powers that future presidents could exploit if this is allowed to stand:
1. Regulate or shut down broadcasters deemed counter to the national interest (47 USC 606(c))
2. Place sanctions on individual Americans, without trial, deemed a threat to national security (50 USC 1701-7, EO 13224)
3. Deploy the military on U.S. soil to put down unrest (10 USC 251-5)
4. Enact environmental regulations without public comment (42 USC 6393(a)(2)(A))
5. Take land, vessels, vehicles or property from private citizens (50 USC 191, 4309, 4533, 46 USC 56301-12)
6. Increase/decrease the size of the military, anywhere in the world, for any reason (10 USC 123, 12302(a)).
The 1976 law is too broad, and some senators and representative have made positive efforts recently to modify it. But it is unlikely that this, or any president, would support legislation curtailing the sweeping powers contained within it, or that such legislation could ever become law.
This is the time — this is the moment — that our elected officials must take a stand for our constitutional separation of powers. The gridlock in Congress is real and prevents action on serious problems, but a more muscular presidency is not the solution. The voters of the 23rd district should remind their congressman about the powers Republicans are threatening to cede to the presidency forever. Mr McCarthy, support this resolution of disapproval. At a minimum, please stop working against it.
Todd Quelet is an Army officer, combat veteran of Afghanistan and adjunct professor of political science and economics at Cerro Coso Community College. He can be reached at toddquelet@gmail.com.