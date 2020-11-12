Stanford University’s Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson describes counter-productive practices of political bodies as their loss of “collective common sense.”
Despite presumed high common sense levels among political leaders individually, decisions they make collectively can be totally devoid of this key quality.
In California, Hanson cites examples of high-speed rail, under-management of our forests, over-management of our coronavirus lockdown plus other examples of our current legislative and executive leadership in Sacramento.
Our Bakersfield City Council is composed of members with seemingly boundless common sense. However, some say we have had our own share of council decisions missing “collective common sense.” Whether or not this assessment is correct is not the question. My concern is the future — to assure Hanson’s observation at our state level never occurs locally — now or in the future.
It’s my contention our city’s current system of governance can obstruct “collective common sense.” When you drill down to the root cause of this outcome, the answer becomes obvious.
One look at a typical council meeting agenda or even a cursory review of our city’s charter and municipal code tells you what is our “missing link.”
The root cause is the absence of key leadership tools in our city’s governance system — tools many other cities have long integrated into their culture with a proven system that systematically facilitates “collective common sense.”
Most cities display these tools in total transparency on their websites, dashboards and elsewhere.
These leadership tools are those of an effective strategic and operational planning system that facilitate collective common sense:
They are:
- mission statement: the overall purpose of the city from its residents’ perspective
- vision statement: what our city is intended to “look like” three to five years or so in the future
- values statement: what truly matters to us and to our local leaders (their adoption of the motto “In God We Trust” is a great start!)
- SWOT analysis: our city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as an insightful prelude to drafting strategic goals and operational objectives
- long-term strategic goals to accomplish our city’s mission: more qualitative than quantitative
- annual operational objectives to accomplish each strategic goal: more quantitative that qualitative
- action plans to clearly show who is to do what by when and, if a budget is required, for how much.
Operational objectives are the responsibility of the city manager and other department heads, of course. However, each objective must be approved and budgeted by the City Council before implementation.
These leadership tools are found worldwide in both private and public sectors. Other mid-size California communities already using these tools include Glendale, Monterey, Napa, Malibu and Santa Rosa.
Kern County also has adopted most of these leadership tools – through integration of Lean Six Sigma leadership disciplines into our county’s culture. Lean means “eliminating waste.” Six Sigma means “continuous improvement of systems and their various processes.”
In merely a couple of years, Kern County has saved almost $20 million in operational costs plus over 100,000 hours of employee time – with more to come!
At least two of our city departments already have adopted departmental mission, vision and values statements.
Our city council should do no less.
The solution is not complex. An entire strategic plan can be included on a single sheet of paper! An effective one-page template has been designed by Harvard Business School professors Robert Kaplan and David Norton. Called the “Balanced Scorecard,” it’s used effectively all over the world in public and private organizations of all sizes and types.
Our city council should do no less.
City leaders should explore and implement this opportunity to benefit us all now and well into the future. Then, our leaders can be well positioned for the proactive, visionary leadership we all deserve and expect — including “collective common-sense.”
Our city council should do no less.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS, is a lead management consultant for CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center. Complimentary counsel is available to eligible local businesses at www.csub.edu/sbdc.