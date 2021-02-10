Witnesses have attested to the hypnotic effect Hitler could have on an audience: one minute holding them in rapt attention, the next whipping them into an hysterical frenzy. His true knack was to demonize, inspire hatred and ultimately, war and genocide. He was never known to pull a trigger on a helpless victim. But emphatically, his words loaded the gun that murdered millions.
The final day of the Nuremberg Trials, July 26, 1946, Chief Justice Jackson and the British prosecutor Sir Hartley Shawcross delivered their closing speeches. Jackson concluded as he had begun, with one of the most powerful and eloquent indictments of the nature of evil ever recorded.
“In the final analysis, the only question is whether the defendants’ own testimony is to be credited as against the documents and other evidence of their guilt. What, then, is their testimony worth? The fact is that the Nazi habit of economizing in the use of truth pulls the foundations out from under their own defenses. Lying has always been a highly approved Nazi technique… They all speak with a Nazi double meaning with which to deceive the unwary.
“When for years they have deceived the world, and masked falsehood with plausibilities, can anyone be surprised that they continue that habit of a lifetime in this dock? Credibility is one of the main issues of this trial. Only those who have failed to learn the bitter lessons of the last decade can doubt that men who have always played on the unsuspecting credulity of generous opponents would not hesitate to do the same now…If you were to say of these men that they are not guilty, it would be as true to say that there has been no war, there are no slain, there has been no crime.”
Jackson was followed by the British attorney-general Sir Hartley Shawcross.
“Some it may be are more guilty than others; some played a more direct and active part than others in these frightful crimes. But when those crimes are such as you have to deal with here … what mitigation is it that some took less part than others, that some were principals and others mere accessories. … liberty, love, understanding-comes to this Court and cries: ‘These are our laws- let them prevail!’”
During a campaign speech on Jan. 23, 2016, Donald Trump stated, “I could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” At the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, there is no record of him pulling the trigger on a helpless victim. But, emphatically, through his incessant drumbeat of weaponized words, he actively loaded the weapon that killed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Four others died in the wreckage. More than 60 were injured. Laws were purposely and wantonly broken.
It sticks in my craw and makes my blood boil that two local, high-profile, good, decent people have forfeited their credibility for the fleeting glory of counterfeit political loyalty to this American citizen who tried to sell our country down the road — Congressman Kevin McCarthy and state Sen. Shannon Grove. In website statements, interviews on local radio and television stations, each steadfastly stands by their man. No, they did not pull the trigger with their complicity of Trump; they merely watched him load the weapons that were used to kill five people on Jan. 6.
Trump’s second impeachment trial began Tuesday. At trial’s end, Senate prosecutors will deliver their closing speeches. Senators will make a verdict. If they say he is not guilty, it will be as true to say there has been no attack on the Capitol, no one got killed or maimed, no crime was committed, no laws were broken.
These two local politicians must wear part of the responsibility for the domestic attack on Jan. 6. These are our laws — let them prevail!
Larry M. Holochwost is a retired superintendent of the South Fork Union School District.