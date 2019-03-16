Oildale residents have had it. I recently attended a community meeting in the area, and the residents are simply fed up. They are tired of the homelessness, crime and drugs rampant on their streets. After the issues at the skatepark (located on Airport Drive), I believe I can articulate some reasons why Oildale is experiencing such hard times and what can be done to move toward a resolution.
Nobody in or out of Oildale could argue with the lack of attention and resources devoted to this area of Bakersfield. For far too long Oildale has been pushed to the political back burner, and now what is needed is far more than cosmetics. Erecting signs, ill-planned parks, and the promises of gardens do not address the rampant homelessness, crime and drugs plaguing Oildale.
Residents are sick of only seeing the promise of change during election cycles and then watching those promises go by the wayside as their leaders return to their same inattentive routine. They are frustrated by words followed by excuses, with no follow through. They have had enough with the runaround and they deserve tangible solutions. More importantly, they want and deserve results.
The skate park has many issues. There are no public restrooms at the facility. Further, why was it built without recreational accommodations for the disabled? Also, don’t forget about the incomplete fence around the skate area itself. I look at this situation and think to myself, it’s not just about the park; the way this location was poorly executed and maintained is just one example of a larger problem.
Oildale deserves better. This is a community of hardworking, proud people who are trying to organize and take back their neighborhoods. They go to Board of Supervisors meetings, they call the Sheriff’s Office, they have committee meetings, they write letters, they invite the media, they go out and clean up trash and graffiti, and at the end of the day it’s not enough. I ask the question, why has it become the responsibility of the taxpayer to volunteer for this type of work?
I would rather our volunteers (not to impugn their dedicated philanthropic work) have the ability to use their labors toward supporting their own unique family needs and passions to serve. Sanitation and graffiti are infrastructure issues that should be handled by existing city/county departments and not the burden of citizenry. How many residents have to get beat up at the parks before decent security is provided? How many drug overdoses have to happen before action is taken?
What’s worse (and I would love to hear our leaders defend this) is that due to Oildale residents’ complaints, it feels like many of our leaders are ignoring communications from many of their constituents. Radio silence won’t help the situation.
Bottom line, elected officials are there to do a job for the betterment of the greater good, not to placate, ignore and ultimately disrespect their constituents, all of whom deserve their time. The people who are trying to better the area don’t want to hear about the complicated processes of government. They are sick and tired of the finger-pointing and excuse-making by their leaders who are supposed to be helping. Nobody cares about the governor’s policies or state politics when mothers are getting beat up in a public park or our children are being exposed to drugs.
Oildale needs more deputies and first responders on the street. Talks of deficits are unacceptable. Find the money to keep our citizens safe. Clean up the homelessness by providing shelters and access to behavioral health care.
Stop leaving revenue stream opportunities unturned. Officials, do your jobs and start by applying for every single grant possible. We, the taxpayers, pay you a lot of money and expect you to be in the office more than part time.
Jeff Heinle is a career firefighter and an Assembly 32 appointed delegate. He can be reached at jeffheinle@gmail.com.