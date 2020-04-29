On April 20, oil prices went negative to the tune of -$37.63 per barrel. As an oil producer, I started receiving calls asking if our companies were actually paying purchasers to take our oil. My answer was “Of course not, we would shut our wells in before we would do that!”
For those of you who are confused by this occurrence, here is an explanation.
The huge drop in oil prices on that day was exaggerated by the way oil prices are set and was caused by professional oil traders, not oil producers. Traders buy monthly oil contracts that guarantee delivery at a future time, usually a month later. They typically sell those contracts during the month at a profit (hopefully for them). But oil prices have been on a disastrous decline caused by the lack of consumption as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns. Any contract that hasn’t been closed out after contract expiration has to be liquidated with a physical delivery of oil if the parties can’t come to some kind of agreement.
It is estimated that consumption has declined 30 million barrels since the coronavirus lockdown started. As the bottom fell out of oil prices, in desperation, a deal was announced by Saudi Arabia, Russia (who contributed to the problem) and other nations to cut production around 10 to 11 million barrels of oil per day, a deal that goes into effect Friday. This was akin to putting a Band- Aid on an ax wound.
In short, the world is running out of places to put all the oil the world oil industry keeps producing to satisfy world demand (pre-coronavirus) — approximately 100 million barrels a day.
At the start of the year, oil prices were over $60 a barrel. On April 20, the trading contracts purchased by traders at the beginning of April expired. This happened at the same time that West Texas Intermediate oil (the U.S. benchmark) hit $20 per barrel. Prices went negative — meaning that any trader trying to sell a contract barrel would have to pay a buyer $37.63 per barrel to get rid of it — in part because of the way oil is traded. Futures contracts that required buyers to take possession of oil in May (if they still owned the contract on April 20) were expiring on April 21, and nobody wanted the oil because there was no place to store it.
On April 21, traders could buy contracts for June delivery. On that day, WTI closed at $10.01 per barrel, essentially up $47.64 per barrel in one day. The situations that plagued the May contract will certainly continue into June and possibly beyond.
Bottom line for all of this craziness is that the world is awash in oil and demand has essentially gone off the cliff. When this happens, refineries are unwilling to turn oil into gasoline, diesel and other products because so few people are commuting or flying plus international trade has slowed sharply. Oil producing countries and U.S. producers are now storing oil in barges, tankers, railroad cars or in tanks in Cushing, Okla. (U.S. oil hub which is about 75 percent full) or any nook and cranny they can find. The world has an estimated storage capacity for 6.8 billion barrels, and nearly 60 percent is filled, according to energy experts.
This collapse of oil in the age of the coronavirus is reverberating across the oil industry with no end in sight. While it may temporarily make consumers happy, the long-term effects will not be good. Job loss in Kern County and the U.S. oil patch overall are already devastating adding to the overall sorry state of jobs in this country. Unfortunately, America will not emerge from this energy independent, which will once again make one of the most important industries in the world subject to the whims of OPEC and Russia.
John Moran is a geologist and chief operating officer of two oil companies working in the San Joaquin Basin.