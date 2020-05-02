Before the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans were already hurting financially. More than 70 percent of people were living paycheck-to-paycheck, and almost the same percentage could not pay cash for an emergency of just $1,000. All this while living in, arguably, the most prosperous country in the world during one of the most prosperous times in modern history.
So, what is the problem? Why are so many Americans broke?
The answer is simple: we want more.
Americans have an insatiable appetite for more. More house, more car, more vacations, more clothes, more of everything. Unfortunately, much of this has been paid for on credit with monthly payments.
The only true “more” many Americans are accumulating is more debt.
Sure, you can blame the problem on politicians, income inequality, where you grew up, went to school or any other number of reasons that may partially play into the problem, but that is not going to provide a solution.
So, what is the answer?
The answer, for most, is not more money. We need to look no further than lottery winners, who on average spend their winnings in about two years after hitting the jackpot. The only thing more money does is magnify the true problem: our behavior with money.
The truth is personal finance is only 10 percent math. The other 90 percent is behavior. To become wealthy does not require more than a working knowledge of sixth grade math, but it does require not acting like a sixth grader with your money.
It starts with redefining what it means to afford something. For most, being able to afford means being able to make the monthly payment. Ever notice when you go to make a big purchase, like a new car, the first thing the salesperson asks is how much you can afford each month?
We need to get rid of the month-end mindset plaguing the finances of most Americans. Ask the average millionaire how they make financial decisions and they will not tell you it is based on how big a monthly payment they can make. What they will tell you is they make decisions on how their actions will affect them in five, ten, twenty or more years from now.
I realize thinking long term does little for many American’s short-term financial challenges being stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so what can people do starting right now to behave better with their money?
First, they need to start telling their money where to go each month instead of waiting until the end of the month and letting it tell them where it went. How to do that is with a zero-based monthly budget where every dollar gets an assignment starting with food, utilities, transportation and shelter.
The second action to take is creating an emergency fund of at least $1,000 to cover the most likely types of emergencies such as an ER visit or car repair. Without an emergency fund, it is too easy to reach for the credit cards and go deeper into debt. Emerging from this pandemic with more debt is the last thing Americans need to do.
Some practical ways to save $1,000 is to sell something, work more hours, temporarily get a second job and/or use your stimulus money or extra unemployment funds.
If employment during the pandemic is a concern, I would suggest saving as much as possible to weather the storm without going deeper into debt, but once it clears and you are back to work and/or less concerned about job stability, focus needs to shift toward paying off debt.
Imagine what the typical American would be feeling today having no debt and money in the bank, despite the global pandemic. While they might still be worried about their physical health, there is a good probability they would not be as concerned about their financial health.
Now is the time to act!
What do you want to remember 10 years from now about this time of your life? Do you want it to be a time you became an even bigger slave to your lenders, or a time you took control of your finances and finally broke free from your bondage to debt?
Scott Thor is a Dave Ramsey Preferred Financial Coach with Cornerstone Financial Coaching. Contact him at Scott@CornerstoneCoachingLLC.com or 661.204.9448.