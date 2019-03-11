Scottish essayist, philosopher, historian and economist David Hume (1711-1776) was way ahead of his time when he wrote that man was guided essentially by feelings, with reason catching up and rationalizing all things human. We like to think of ourselves as logical rational creatures, but the truth of it is that logic, reason and thought are way at the caboose end of a long train of things decided on their nuanced emotive merits. Current quite elegant cognitive research tips the scales heavily in the direction of humans being first and foremost guided by sentiments. We navigate instinctually, automatically and unconsciously by the subtle intuitive “feel” of things with our trailing cognitive Spockian brains justifying our constant judgments, decisions and actions retrospectively.
It cannot be otherwise. Our brains are hardwired to feel first then to think. All incoming brain circuits are routed through our emotional brain then upward to our thinking brain. It had to be ordered that way otherwise we wouldn’t be here to tell that story. We’d have been killed off early in our evolutionary history if we had to stop and think how we should best respond to sudden danger rather than responding instantaneously, instinctively, fiercely and reflexively.
Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller is like the rest of us. Left, right, center, we feel our way along. People are swayed by any number of things. Those of faith are swayed in part by matters of faith. The Tastries pro and con opinion pieces way back in The Californian’s Feb. 8, 2018, edition, both writers - Christian evangelicals - demonstrate how complicated human reasoning algorithms can quickly get. Superior Court Judge David Lampe picked his way between two conflicting laws: one federal (The First Amendment permitting the right to express oneself or to withhold expression) and the other state (the Unruh Act prohibiting businesses from discriminating on the basis of, among other things, sexual orientation). His job was the more difficult of the two. He was harshly criticized. Taking the long view, he probably felt it was better to not rule in favor of any injunction now on the basis of just a one-day hearing, but to leave the status quo for Ms. Miller undisturbed, and let the issue proceed through many fits and starts ultimately to trial where all sides of the issue can be considered in depth. His decision prevented things from possibly being disturbed multiple times during its long and tortuous legal journey.
Right or wrong, as will now be determined at trial, Ms. Miller took an equally difficult stand that exposed her to some pretty harsh criticism. That’s neither fun nor easy. Plaintiffs Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio took major heat as well in pressing their case. A trial will either clear the water or muddy it further. But at least Ms. Miller and the Rodriguez-Del Rio’s rights to make the decision they each made will be put to the crucible.
Living with the First Amendment is messy. But the founders, having experienced censorship under the crown, wisely laid the foundation for freedom. More than 100 years before that, poet John Milton - in his “Areopagitica” – argued at length for freedom of the press. In vain, as it turned out. But, to our founders’ credit, his words bore fruit in America.
In light of Judge Lampe’s emphasis on the preeminence of the First Amendment, let’s keep our powder dry. We need to find a way to meaningfully marry state with federal law. We shed a lot of blood in the process of securing a number of rights and freedoms; let’s not beat each other to death over them now. Implicit in the First Amendment is the codified presumption of a limited “live and let live.” Let’s remind ourselves to do so with decency, charity, civility and grace.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.