This month, Americans celebrated Small Business Week. Granted, it’s not one of those major holidays, like Thanksgiving or Christmas. But it is an annual event to celebrate and honor the thousands of small businesses throughout the nation that are the backbone of the U.S. economy.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses provided nearly half the country’s private sector jobs and accounted for 44 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product.
But now, months into what seems to be a never-ending pandemic, many small businesses are on their financial ropes. It is time we did more than celebrate and honor them. It’s time for us to really support them every single day of the year — not just during a one-week event.
We all hunger for the time when our lives will return to “normal.” It’s when our kids can go back to school, jobs will return and our favorite stores, restaurants and entertainment venues will be open for our enjoyment.
We want to drop our face masks, end “social distancing” and have the fear of dying or getting sick from COVID-19 to end. We dream of a vaccine to be developed and distributed soon so our national suffering will just simply go away.
But getting back to “normal” is not as simple as that. Will all those great stores, restaurants, movie theaters and recreational attractions that make Bakersfield and Kern County unique still be in business? Those are the amenities that make this community special.
As of the end of August, 163,735 businesses have indicated on Yelp that they had closed. It was a 23 percent increase since mid-July. According to Yelp data, permanent closures had reached 97,966, which represented 60 percent of closed businesses that will not be reopening.
Restaurants, bars and nightlife venues have been hit the hardest by the restrictions required to fight the pandemic. Yelp reported 32,109 restaurants had closed, as of Aug. 31. The number of restaurants forced to permanently close was 61 percent, slightly above Yelp’s total average.
Consumers are choosing to stay at home over patronizing brick-and-mortar establishments.
But if we want our local businesses to be there when we return to “normal,” we need to make a conscious effort to support them now. Buy local. Buy independent. Buy from your neighbors and friends who support our community.
It also will take more than the lifting of restrictions for small businesses to stay in business and have their customers return when they open the doors.
The Small Business Development Center at California State University, which has been helping guide local business through this disastrous pandemic, has identified the following sustainable strategies. Through webinars, training sessions and one-on-one free counseling, the SBDC has become an important business partner.
Reach customers through social media and email. There are many popular social media platforms that connect companies to customers during this time of isolation. These can help a company promote services and products. But don’t neglect the good-old email. Business surveys indicate that a simple, informative email can keep customers interested.
Focus on the aspects of your business that are profitable. If your menu featured gourmet entries, but a deluxe hamburger was most popular, promote it.
Evaluate and identify every aspect of your business — from restaurant take-out to curbside product delivery — that can operate whether or not your business doors are open. With COVID-19 case rates spiking and dipping on a weekly basis, business owners cannot just wait for the pandemic to be over. Develop a flexible plan.
Scrutinize all of your spending. Squeeze every nickel. Try to renegotiate contracts with suppliers and lenders. Refinance debt. Take advantage of temporary and forgivable loan programs, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Hopefully, Congress will soon act to provide more similar help.
Businesses and their customers are in this together. If we want to really return to “normal,” we need our local small businesses to survive.
Kelly Bearden is the director of the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield. One of five service centers within the University of California, Central California SBDC Regional Network, and in partnership with the Small Business Administration, the Bakersfield center assists small business owners in Kern, Inyo and Mono counties by providing free consulting, small business training and research. For more information, go to www.csubsbdc.com.