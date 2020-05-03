When a Basque friend of mine in Ventura heard that Noriega Hotel had closed, he sent me a concise, poignant email: “OMG, it’s like a church, a school or a museum closing — except worse.” Noriega’s was all of those things and more to our city and county, and the Central Valley, especially to the Basques.
Built in 1893 by Faustino Mier Noriega and Fernando Etcheverry, it was originally called the Iberia. The name was changed to Noriega in 1906 and it became the focal point for all things Basque in our area.
It was the place the new Basque immigrants came to speak to someone else who knew the language. It was a destination, clearing house, a bank, a social center and mailing address for many Bakersfield Basques. The hotel was instrumental in the Basques’ assimilation into local society and economy. Through dances and other social functions, it was where many Basques met their future mate.
When Jean and Gracianne (Grace) Laporte Elizalde took over the hotel in 1931, the establishment really came into its own. Grace, also affectionately known as “Mama Elizalde,” took care of all the young Basques coming to town by being their interpreter, making sure they got to their doctors and dentists’ appointments and saw to their other needs such as filing government papers and getting a driver’s license. The Elizalde sons, Louie and Albert, continued as proprietors and when Louie passed away, his wife Janice took the baton. Her daughters, Rochelle and Linda, followed suit.
Noriega’s had its quirks. It is basically the same as it was when the present bar, dining room and handball court were added in 1940. When one of the bar stools came loose and was removed, it wasn’t replaced. Yet, in its quirkiness, the empty space turned a bug into a feature where one could walk up to the bar to self-order. When the telephone was removed from the old, wooden phone booth by the door, the booth became one of the primary attractions for kids that were a little restless before, during and after dinner. Regular patrons at the bar had their names attached to their spot. There are still purse hooks under the bar and there’s the back bar itself. Then there’s the old safe, desk and odds and ends by the window. All of this is irreplaceable character and charm that helped make Noriega’s what it was.
Naturally, there were the family style lunches and dinners, all served at one time. It meant serving large platters of food originally meant for men who were burning 5,000 calories a day in their work. And, if you never had breakfast there, you missed out on a great ranch-style meal. And the wine. Even wine snobs would revel in the cold, red table wine served with each meal, including breakfast. Then there’s the picon punch, a purely American-Basque cocktail served primarily at Basque bars and restaurants. The term “punch” has a double meaning. Noriega’s was also the only Basque restaurant in the country to receive a prestigious James Beard Award as an American classic.
While the hotel catered to single men, families were always welcome and the basis of all the amazing socializing that happened there. As an example, my wife’s paternal grandmother, Manuela Echenique, arrived at Noriega’s circa 1916 with a note pinned to her coat at Ellis Island that read, “Noriega Hotel, Bakersfield, California.” She got off the train at the Southern Pacific station just down the street and was pointed to the hotel. She soon met another Basque there, Gualberto Errea, and they were married at the hotel in 1917. After they were married and established, each Sunday was Noriega day. In the buggy or the Model T, the family, which included four boys and two girls, would leave their small farm on Kern Island Road, and come into town for a day of socializing at the hotel. The father would play Mus, a Basque card game, and the mother would socialize. The kids, if they were lucky, would get a nickel or dime to go across the tracks to the Rialto or Granada theaters to watch a movie.
The next generations kept the family activities alive, and if you have eaten lunch there on a Sunday, you still saw the men playing Mus and the women socializing while the kids were out on the pilota court with a tennis or a soccer ball, playing.
Our two sons were brought up going to Noriega’s and both of their wedding receptions were held there, even though they were each married out of state. We also had a standing reservation for dinner on Christmas Eve that was a tradition. Our family is not the exception. Hundreds of families, Basques or otherwise, have grown up with Noriega’s as an essential part of their lives. One of my wife’s cousins was sworn in as a Superior Court judge on the handball court there, and when the oath was completed, the entire party went inside and had dinner.
However, as is happening all over the West, the older Basque restaurants, hotels and boarding houses are disappearing. It’s not that they aren’t revered, it’s just an unfortunate sign of the times.
My family and I consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have been able to witness, enjoy and participate in the wonderful part of our local history and culture that Noriega’s provided. We wish to thank the Elizalde family and especially Rochelle Ladd, Linda McCoy and Rochelle’s daughter, Brianna, for their commitment and dedication. In addition, thanks also to Bernadette Irigoyen and her daughter, Linda, plus Michel Etcheverry and the other cooks, servers and bartenders who made the place the gem that it was for 89 years. That’s quite a run.
Eskerrik asko (thank you).
Steve Bass is a retired middle school science teacher and co-authored “The Basques of Kern County” with George Ansolabehere.