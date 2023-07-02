Jasmin LaBasso_headshot
Jasmin LoBasso is the superintendent of recreation and community services at North of the River Recreation and Park District.
Nothing is more nostalgic or filled with more cheer than the weeks leading up to Christmas. Already, there will be countdowns in your social media feed touting, “Only one hundred and ... more days until Christmas!” As of July, we’re officially at the halfway point to the end of the year. It’s hot out, the sun is shining and the holiday-obsessed are dreaming of metaphorical snow.

Truly, I think the reason why some of us are already thinking so far ahead is because those weeks leading up to the end of the year are jampacked with parties, activities, and vacations. There’s something special about so many opportunities to make memories together with friends and family and the community. Knowing a new year with new opportunities is right around the corner is exciting! We come together, have fun together and celebrate together. Why not bring that to our summer? It's ‘Christmas in July’ after all!

