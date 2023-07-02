Nothing is more nostalgic or filled with more cheer than the weeks leading up to Christmas. Already, there will be countdowns in your social media feed touting, “Only one hundred and ... more days until Christmas!” As of July, we’re officially at the halfway point to the end of the year. It’s hot out, the sun is shining and the holiday-obsessed are dreaming of metaphorical snow.
Truly, I think the reason why some of us are already thinking so far ahead is because those weeks leading up to the end of the year are jampacked with parties, activities, and vacations. There’s something special about so many opportunities to make memories together with friends and family and the community. Knowing a new year with new opportunities is right around the corner is exciting! We come together, have fun together and celebrate together. Why not bring that to our summer? It's ‘Christmas in July’ after all!
Every community celebrates Christmastime differently and one of the staples of the North of the River community is the annual North of the River Christmas Parade. This hometown celebration, a uniquely nonmotorized walking parade, brings residents together in the streets of Bakersfield. It starts at the birthplace of the North of the River Recreation and Park District at NOR Park, passes by North High School and the Rathbun Branch Library, and turns down Chester Avenue, passing by Oildale and Bakersfield Sound landmarks. Generations of families have attended it, walked in it and have memories of it.
That’s why at NOR, as we head into “Christmas in July” in 2023, we’re feeling sentimental about all those memories we have — and you must have of the parade, too! It’s been 50 years of bringing joy to the community; commemorating the legacy of a tradition that is so close to the heart of so many wouldn’t be possible without your participation.
As our hometown parade celebrates its golden jubilee, NOR invites community members to submit memories of the parade in the form of written stories, photos, audio clips, or videos. Your memories are part of our larger effort to celebrate the history of Oildale and the North Bakersfield community — and how we all come together for the holiday season for the NOR parade. This summer, share your NOR memory with us!
Review terms and conditions for submitting your memories and learn more about the submission process on our website at NORfun.org.
Jasmin LoBasso is the superintendent of recreation and community services at North of the River Recreation and Park District.