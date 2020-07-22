I feel compelled to write this after reading responses from Californian readers to Robert Price’s article regarding South High School’s reconsideration of its past, present and future use of Confederate imagery ("ROBERT PRICE: The pageantry was nice when South High students were innocent and ignorant," July 11).
I am a Bakersfield girl, who lived all of my childhood in the South High School District. I am an alumna of South High School. I attended South High during the Civil Rights uprising of the late 1960s.
I have to admit at the time, I was very ignorant about the Civil War and slavery in the United States. Now that I’m an adult and more informed, I find it disturbing to see several writers contend the Civil War was not precipitated as a way of preserving slavery in the United States.
It only takes a few minutes on Google to look up primary sources of cession of Confederate States stating that the preservation of slavery was their main reason for leaving the Union. My nearly all-white college preparation classes at South High in the '60s and the present day killing of George Floyd point to the fact that the presence of the Confederate flag, Johnny Reb and Jody Reb, among other Confederate paraphernalia at school was not just a representation of past Black oppression, but oppression obvious in the 1960s and still alive today.
As a teacher, I am concerned that this Confederate memorabilia puts preconceived ideas and unconscious biases in teachers and students which reflect a Confederate economy built on the belief Blacks were property and therefore less than human. This Confederate imagery implies that Black students are “less than” their “white counterparts.” I believe this negative imagery can unconsciously bias teachers and students leading to lower educational outcomes.
Teachers are taught about a phenomenon called TESA (teacher expectation student achievement). Educational studies have shown that if you randomly select students and tell teachers that the student either has an especially quick mind and can learn quickly or that this particular student will have problems learning the teachers expectation becomes evident in student performance even though each student was randomly selected and there was no preconceived ability or inability to learn. Studies also show that students’ performance is affected negatively if they are “warned” that their group (i.e. females, Blacks, etc.) typically perform worse in that subject or situation (i.e. math, SATs, etc).
With this information in mind that both students and teachers can be affected by their environment, how can we allow Confederate memorabilia to persist in a publicly funded education environment? This memorabilia is inherently discriminatory; the whole purpose of it is the contention that Black lives are worth more as property than as human beings. Tradition is and never has been a good excuse against human rights or else why did we prohibit child labor, slavery and allow women’s and Black suffrage.
As a South High alumna and a Bakersfield native, I encourage the Kern High School District to get rid of discriminatory paraphernalia in all their schools and get symbols which help students, teachers, administrators and community members remember and honor those who fought for progress towards human rights and civil rights for each American.
Paula Woodard is a Bakersfield native, a retired teacher and reading tutor.