The most significant decision our country will make this fall and winter is not who will become our president.
The most significant choice facing Kern County is of greater, lasting impact to our community than politics: It is whether we will abide by wearing masks and social distancing in public during the critical winter months of this pandemic.
We can all impact our community right now by leaving politics aside, wearing a mask and social distancing in public.
I have lived in Kern County my entire life, except for a brief period of time at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where I got my degrees.
I teach here. I have raised a family here. I know this community. Kern is diverse, with a multitude of cultures, ways of life and beliefs.
That diversity never stopped us from coming together to enjoy life before the pandemic: at the Greek Festival and the fair each fall, at concerts, baseball games, school carnivals, farmer’s markets and street fairs.
We get along here. We work together. We respect each other’s way of life.
That is how we lived in Kern County, and it’s how we’ll live again when the pandemic slows.
I used to work retail before I became a teacher, and I know how hard that job can be while working with the public, so I always make an effort to be kind and conversational to cashiers and store employees.
I can’t tell you how many times they’ve told me they wish more people would wear masks.
I’ve heard people in our town say that because this is America, it’s their freedom to choose whether to wear a mask. Even in our country, the birthplace of modern civil liberties, freedom is limited.
We can’t walk into a movie theater and shout “fire.” We can’t use our freedom to cause harm to someone else.
Yet, what are people doing when they refuse to wear a mask and refuse to social distance in public places?
They are putting others at risk, as well as themselves.
When people go into public places, they don’t know if they have the virus or not.
There’s no way to know that unless they’ve just been tested. Some people are asymptomatic and never show symptoms, yet spread the virus to others. Others don’t show symptoms right away.
Whether we think we have the virus or not is irrelevant when it comes to choosing to wear a mask and social distancing in public.
We don’t wear a mask because we’re sick or because we’re scared. We don’t wear a mask because we believe in the words of any particular politician.
We wear a mask to show we care about the coronavirus cases in our town. We wear a mask because we want to demonstrate good behavior to the kids who are watching adults in this country grapple with following through on ideals of respect and personal responsibility.
We wear a mask because we want schools open. We wear a mask because we care about other people and want people to feel safe and comfortable in public.
We wear a mask out of respect for those who have died and who are dying of this virus right now.
This pandemic was made political by both sides of the aisle, but it is not a political situation that we are in.
This pandemic is a matter of consequence in a way that Donald Trump or Joe Biden could never, ever be.
Politics is all about ideas and policy. But wearing a mask, believing the virus is real, social distancing — all of that is real life, right now, in our face and in our reality.
Those decisions mean sickness or health for our families and people in our town, especially this winter.
Wear a mask and social distance in public. There is no excuse not to.
Stephanie Gatlin is a teacher and a resident of Bakersfield.