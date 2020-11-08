A recent article in The Californian about neighborhood opposition to housing for homeless women and children (“Housing project for homeless women, children slated for Panorama bluffs draws opposition from neighbors,” Nov. 2) highlighted what has become a disturbing trend in Kern County. So called Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) voices have spent the last few years trying to deny housing and shelter opportunities for others in our community.
In 2018, NIMBYs blocked 408 units of new affordable housing. In 2019, they shut down 300 units of student housing. For three years, NIMBYs delayed the construction of a low barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness at the cost of our neighbors' lives and taxpayers' money. In Tehachapi, they attacked an assisted living facility. Just over a month ago, a lone NIMBY was able to heartlessly stop the Project Roomkey shelter for seniors vulnerable to COVID-19. And, if you ask anyone in the housing industry, they will tell you that NIMBY opposition keeps most new construction (and jobs) from ever getting off the drawing board.
This kind of bigotry needs to stop. Opposition to housing for your fellow Americans is a denial of our basic human right to shelter. Civic leaders actually interested in the well being of Kern County would do well to ignore NIMBY complaints. There are four big reasons for this.
1. NIMBYs never act in good faith: The arguments opposing housing are just bad arguments. There is literally zero evidence that building affordable housing or finding homes for the homeless has a negative impact on crime rates, code violations or property values. These sorts of beliefs rely on stereotypes and fear. If you'll notice, NIMBYs never have constructive proposals of their own; they are always negative. There is also the peculiar fact that NIMBY attacks tend to be focused on the most vulnerable members of society: children, seniors, homeless families and the working class. The reasonable conclusion is that NIMBYs aren't acting in good faith because they just don't care about the people they are hurting.
2. NIMBYism is bad for business: The weight of evidence shows the exact opposite of what NIMBYs claim. A 2018 study by America’s leading urban economists titled "The Economic Implications of Housing Supply" makes this clear. Using data that includes Bakersfield, Edward Glaeser and Joseph Gyourko found that "the implicit tax on development created by housing regulations is higher in many areas than any reasonable negative externalities associated with new construction." Getting people off the streets and into housing improves the business environment in two ways: by clearly deterring criminal activity and by making streets more inviting for business activity. Additionally, mixed-income and mixed-housing neighborhoods are a great way to break cycles of intergenerational poverty. Reducing poverty means more opportunity for local businesses to grow.
3. NIMBYism causes homelessness: NIMBYism, particularly of the "we support the idea but not the location" variety, has historically been a prime driver of the housing and homelessness crisis in California. This is a fact repeated in hundreds of books, journal articles and news stories. It should be obvious, but denying housing for people experiencing homelessness will only increase the number of people experiencing homelessness. Just take a look at places like Venice Beach and Berkeley to see how NIMBYism runs amok and reduces the quality of life for all residents. They spent decades refusing to accommodate population and job growth and are now suffering for it. There is no reason Bakersfield should follow their bad example.
4. NIMBYism is generational warfare: When NIMBYs get what they want, it results in the use of government power to artificially constrain the housing supply. As Randy Shaw points out in "Generation Priced Out," this has perverse impacts on young people trying to start their lives. It is no mystery that the low rate of family formation for millennials is tied directly to the exploding cost of housing. When older generations refuse to invest in the needs of their children, it is a deliberate shredding of the social compact that sustained American prosperity for over a century. It's simple: If you want grandkids, then build more housing.
At this time, Bakersfield is experiencing a less than 2 percent rental vacancy rate and needs more than 15,000 new affordable housing units to meet demand. The Regional Housing Needs Assessment for Kern County indicates that another 67,000 housing units are needed to keep pace with growth. Homelessness exists because there is a lack of homes. The only way out of this crisis is to build more housing, particularly incremental infill projects. NIMBYs wish to deny this reality to the detriment of the rest of us. Local leaders should look past their spurious nagging and focus on rapidly approving new construction while streamlining permitting to allow for by-right multi-family housing development. This is the clear pro-prosperity move.
Ian Sharples is a small business owner, executivedDirector of the Income Property Association of Kern and president of Housing Outreach Partnership, Inc.