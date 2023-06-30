Smith Family-143.jpeg

Bob Smith

The Bakersfield Police Department recently relayed a story to the Bakersfield City Council regarding vandalism in our community. A person that had committed seven acts of vandalism, such as breaking windows in retail establishments, was arrested by the Police Department. He was immediately released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested again by the BPD six hours later for breaking another window.

These types of stories happen all too often in our community. It is time that these offenders are held accountable for their destructive actions. The community has supported additional sales tax in the city of Bakersfield and the county of Kern with the expectation of a reduction in crime. Since the passage of the tax, the city has hired over 270 police officers (net gain is currently 96) with these new tax dollars. We have made great progress reducing gun violence in the community. Last year, we had a 40% reduction in homicides, a 49% reduction in gang shootings and a 30% reduction in ShotSpotter gunshot alerts.

Bob Smith is the council member for Ward 4 in the city of Bakersfield and loves the streets of Bakersfield.

