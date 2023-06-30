The Bakersfield Police Department recently relayed a story to the Bakersfield City Council regarding vandalism in our community. A person that had committed seven acts of vandalism, such as breaking windows in retail establishments, was arrested by the Police Department. He was immediately released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested again by the BPD six hours later for breaking another window.
These types of stories happen all too often in our community. It is time that these offenders are held accountable for their destructive actions. The community has supported additional sales tax in the city of Bakersfield and the county of Kern with the expectation of a reduction in crime. Since the passage of the tax, the city has hired over 270 police officers (net gain is currently 96) with these new tax dollars. We have made great progress reducing gun violence in the community. Last year, we had a 40% reduction in homicides, a 49% reduction in gang shootings and a 30% reduction in ShotSpotter gunshot alerts.
In addition to hiring more police and instituting new programs and methods to reduce gun violence, the city budget for next year includes the following programs and expenditures to combat crime and clean up our city.
- A $500,000 contract with Trans-West Security and a $1.1 million dollar contract with Citiguard Security to continue providing high-visibility security services throughout the city of Bakersfield.
- A $6.21 million contract with Mercy House for the operation of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center. The center has been expanded to accommodate 268 beds, 100 pets and a 19-bed recuperative care dormitory. This facility is at full capacity and has already moved 260 people into permanent housing of their own since opening in October 2020. All told, Brundage Lane has moved 500 people off of our streets.
- A $400,000 contract with the county of Kern to provide behavioral health clinicians within the law enforcement communications center. This strategy decreases law enforcement contact with people in crisis who are better served by county behavioral health staff intervention and frees up Bakersfield police to focus on other priority calls.
- Contracts with Flood ministries for $600,000 to support outreach to people living on the street and assist in moving them into available services and when possible, reunifying individuals with family and loved ones.
- A $1 million contract for daily litter cleanup and a $295,000 contract with Valley Pressure Pros for biohazard cleanup in downtown and Old Town Kern to clean up human waste from individuals who use our streets as restrooms.
- The city has created and built out Code Enforcement Encampment Cleanup Rapid Response Teams, Bakersfield Police Department Impact Teams and Park Rangers. All of these groups continuously work to improve the quality of life in Bakersfield.
In addition to all of the above efforts, we now need the district attorney and the sheriff to prosecute and hold these repeat offenders when they continue to commit crimes. We must stop sending them back on the street the same day. I have personally discussed the matter with Kern County supervisors and they are in agreement that something can and should be done to stop this lawlessness.
The city staff has met with county staff, the District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff. With the new county sales tax, there is now a path to move forward. The DA’s office has the ability to prosecute repeat offenders. The sheriff has numerous empty beds at the Lerdo jail facility, but until now has not been able to staff additional areas with detention officers.
We are experiencing great progress in making Bakersfield a cleaner and safer community. I am hopeful that we can come together and find a solution to this very frustrating problem. If we can hold these individuals for 30 days or 90 days or six months, we can offer them mental health and other services and hopefully move them into a crime-free life. We need to continue to work together to solve this issue and improve the quality of life on the streets of Bakersfield.
Bob Smith is the council member for Ward 4 in the city of Bakersfield and loves the streets of Bakersfield.