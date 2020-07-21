As I write this, I’m made aware that our state has set a record with more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day. Kern County reported 162 new virus cases on July 15. Since the first case was reported on March 13, our county has reported, at the time of this writing, 6,769 cases with 98 deaths, and counting.
With the aforementioned facts in mind, I am amazed that we, as a community, are contemplating reopening our schools to any kind of in-person learning. As a retired educator, who spent 40 years as a teacher, principal and central office administrator, I know that the safety and well-being of our students should always be the primary concern of our child-oriented service responsibilities.
Some have argued that our students need to get back to school on a normal basis. Anyone who knows anything about how “normal” education works, knows that no sustainable learning can ever take place unless students are in a safe, hazard-free environment with disruption-free continuity.
Experts in the field of virus spread control have concurred that this virus we are fighting today thrives indoors where humans are congregating and working, playing and interacting for long periods of time. Does this setting sound familiar? It could be any school, anywhere. Is this the kind of setting any parent really wants to send their child into? And it isn’t just our children who are at risk. What about the teachers, teacher aides, clerical staff, custodians, administrators, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers and any number of other necessary staff that visit a school campus on any given day?
Since the virus is spread mainly by person-to-person contact, what happens when the children return home from their “petri dish” environments? Even with anti-virus spreading measures put in place, is there a good chance that our children will still contact the virus and spread it to their parents, siblings, grandparents and child care providers? Can you imagine how much this spread of the virus can multiply throughout the community?
People who are demanding that we send our children back to an environment that could be as dangerous as letting them swim in polluted, germ-infested swamp waters need to rethink their reasons for doing so. Is it because reopening our schools for in-person learning will bolster our economy, or help them be reelected to political office? Are we as a community willing to sacrifice our children’s health and lives, and the health and lives of their caretakers, for those reasons?
We need to face up to a cold, hard reality. A resumption of our normal way of living, as it existed before this virus hit our shores, will never occur again until this threat to our health has been conquered. And we are never going to win this battle if we allow it to have the means to travel from host to host as it would undeniably do if we reopen our schools to in-person learning under the current circumstances.
It’s been said that those who do not learn from past failures are doomed to fail again. Let us learn from the dire consequences suffered by the Israelis who reopened their schools too soon after they thought they had the COVID-19 virus under control following a strictly imposed lockdown.
Of 1,400 Israelis diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, 657 (47 percent) were infected in schools. Now, 2,026 students, teachers and staff have it, and 28,147 are in quarantine, according to The Daily Beast.
Our children are our most precious possessions. I, for one, am never going to be good with allowing them to be put at any kind of risk to their health, safety or well-being for any reason, let alone those being currently proposed by some adults who should know better.
Richard Ceccarelli served 40 years as a public school educator. He spent 36 years in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District and retired from the district as deputy superintendent of educational services in 2004.