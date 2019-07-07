A recent Community Voices article contained commonly held myths about homelessness that are not supported by the facts ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Taking drastic measures is necessary with homeless problem," June 30). The most widely held myth is the idea that many homeless persons prefer the lifestyle and want to be homeless.
This is not true in Kern County. We utilize the Housing First approach which recognizes that while there are many causes of homelessness in our community, the primary solution is to first meet the homeless persons most basic needs – housing, and then work with them to address their physical health, mental health, substance abuse or other needs. When we do this, we find most homeless persons don’t want to be homeless and they do accept and appreciate an offer of housing.
Another pervasive myth is the suggestion that if we offer the homeless a home, they will just trash it and be homeless again within months. The reality in Kern County is different. While some homeless persons do get evicted, just like other renters, nine out of 10 homeless persons in Kern County who are placed in permanent supportive housing remain in housing after two years. This incredible success is evidence that housing first coupled with supportive services is the “fix” for homelessness in our community.
If we are going to effectively address the crisis of homelessness in our community, we have to challenge the myths surrounding this issue. We have to recognize homelessness is the most visible symptom of broader challenges our society is struggling with – a disconnect between income levels and housing costs, an increasing belief that drugs are the solution to our problems within, a breakdown of the family and many other problems. We also have to drop the notion that homeless persons don’t need or deserve our help because they made poor choices. If we use that criteria, most of us, including me, would not merit help from their fellow man.
Fortunately, our community leaders are recognizing the crisis we face and are beginning to take steps to support evidence-based practices such as Housing First that will ultimately end homelessness in Kern County. What will that look like? According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, it means there will be a comprehensive response in place that ensures homelessness is prevented whenever possible, or if it can't be prevented, it is a rare, brief and a one-time experience. This will take time, but it is by no means a futile effort and is the least we can do to help our brothers and sisters who are suffering.
Stephen Pelz is the executive director of the Housing Authority of Kern County.