I am native to Bakersfield, born at Mercy Hospital in 1945. I enjoyed strong academic achievement at East Bakersfield High School, and I attended Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, Pa. My undergraduate work was interrupted for a few years when I temporarily lost academic motivation, dropped out, got drafted, spent 19 months in Vietnam with U.S. Army Signal Corps, and then returned to Pittsburgh to finish a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from what had become Carnegie Mellon University.
My self-employment in Bakersfield allowed me to enter a life very consumed with community involvement: Beethoven Chamber Music Festival (co-founder); Kern County grand jury; Westchester and south Bakersfield Kiwanis Club (lieutenant governor); Bakersfield chapter of NAACP (one year as director); Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (advisory committee, chairperson); National Urban League for Kern County (sponsoring committee and vice president). I have also enjoyed many years as a sports public address announcer for multiple sports at Bakersfield College and throughout California.
My father, Carl Bryan (Sr.), was born in a small town outside of Indianapolis, Ind. His father, Sam Bryan, owned and operated a small weekly newspaper, and my father and his brother, my Uncle Bill, were involved in the production of the paper as typesetters, Linotype operators, etc. There were several aunts, uncles and cousins who still lived in that area, and our family (including my two older sisters) took many summer trips “back east” from Bakersfield by car and by train.
Looking back, I think the experiences in Indiana were more than a little tinged with outright racism. Rural Indiana. Rednecks. I knew that my father was born in Whitestown, and I thought how nice it was that my father and I were both born in towns named for people — Colonel Baker and Mr. White. I learned that Whitestown was called that because of who was allowed to live there. I listened to my father’s cousins use their versions of the N-word as they held friendly family discussions. There was no talk of the Klan, cross burning or lynching in their past, but I really did not have the idea that African American people were considered in any way equal.
I would assume that there are many people in authority (starting with police officers) who carry this same sort of upbringing in their years as children forward into their own thoughts and actions.
My turning toward liberal thinking was certainly a gradual experience, but I can still say that the one defining moment for me was in July 1960, when I was part of a group of 50-plus high school students on a seven-week tour of the U.S. with chaperones that included football coach Migs Apsit from East High. We were in Washington, D.C., for several days, which included a trip to the offices of Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts, who was about to travel to the Democratic Convention where he would be named the presidential nominee.
The senator came out of his office and spoke to us for about five minutes. From that point on, I realized that we who are lucky enough to be born into a good life have an obligation to “lift while we climb” and provide assistance for those who are not so lucky.
