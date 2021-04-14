I was impressed with the political cartoon in Tuesday’s Californian. It portrayed a very disturbed James Madison looking at a cell phone video of assault weapons and a time traveling reporter asking him if he would write “the amendment” differently.
This is a point that l have been attempting to make for many years. When Madison wrote the Constitution in 1787, a master marksman could load and fire a weapon three times in a minute. Today, we have weapons that are able to fire three times in a second. Clearly, Madison did not have, or even conceive of, AK-47s, AR-15s, Uzis or Mach 10s when he put the Second Amendment into our Constitution.
We come now to 2021. Mass shootings are, almost, an everyday occurrence in our country. The U.S. has one of the highest rates of death by firearm in the developed world, according to World Health Organization data. Right-wing, white nationalist militias take great pride in parading around in their body armor while holding their semi-automatic assault weapons. Too many people take great pride in screaming about their “Second Amendment rights!” I wonder how many of them have actually read that amendment — the entire amendment.
“A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The Second Amendment is not about carrying guns, it is about establishing a national guard. Unfortunately, people are all too ready to put a 21st century spin on an 18th century document.
Madison wrote our Constitution when our country consisted of 13 former colonies along the Atlantic coast. The U.S. Army was made up of 700 to 800 soldiers quartered in Philadelphia and New York. Madison knew that if a major problem occurred in the southern states or Western territories, the citizens would probably have to contend with it themselves. Today, we have our national guards, military reserves, police, sheriffs, highway patrols and state troopers. Yet, people still rely on that Second Amendment as an excuse to buy and stockpile weapons of every type and description so they can be ready for some sort of apocalyptic disaster that will never happen.
It is time to rethink or rewrite our Second Amendment. It is time for sensible and meaningful firearm control legislation. The body counts only continue to climb. We need to find more effective ways of solving our problems and reconciling our differences than the point of a gun.
I am just way too tired of hearing about politicians’ “heartfelt thoughts and prayers.” Our national obsession with slaughter has to come to an end.
Michael Cariker is retired and has been a substitute teacher for the last 11 years.